Over $1 Million in Grants Awarded to Colorado Governments

Colorado SIPA's Micro-Grant program has awarded over $1 million to state and local governments across Colorado

DENVER, CO, USA, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado SIPA, which runs the state’s official web portal Colorado.gov, has awarded over $1 million in grants to state agencies and local governments, special districts, K-12, and public universities since the Micro-Grant program’s debut in 2010. The Micro-Grant is an example of what Colorado SIPA, a self-funded government authority, does best: provide secure, cost-efficient and effective opportunities for governments to connect with their residents.

The Micro-Grant program is one of the most exciting and innovative ways that SIPA gives back to Colorado. This year, over $150,000 will be awarded to 34 different government entities; each with an innovative community project with the goal of putting more information and services online to connect residents to government.

“Every year, we continue to be impressed at how resourceful and creative state and local governments can be in utilizing individual grants of only a few thousand dollars,” said Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA Executive Director. “It is important that Colorado governments have the opportunity to complete projects for the communities that they serve.”

The winners of this year’s Micro-Grants made it through a 3-tiered application review process, from SIPA’s team of professionals to a Board of Directors Committee to full Board approval. After more than a month of reading and prioritizing grant submissions, the recipients are announced below and will be honored at this year’s Micro-Grant Award Ceremony following the annual SIPA User Conference on April 16, 2019. Colorado state and local government, special district and public education employees are welcome to join us at the conference and Awards Ceremony as well as look out for our next Micro-Grant Application season to begin November 2019. You can view our Micro-Grant recipients and register for the User Conference at www.colorado.gov/sipa.

The 2018-2019 SIPA Micro-Grant awardees include:

Westminster Public Library – Recipient of the Lew Gaiter III Micro-Grant Award, Parachute/Battlement Mesa Park & Recreation, Town of Deer Trail, Colorado Dept. of Agriculture, Town of Moffat, Colorado Dept. of Public Safety, City of Walsenburg, Colorado Dept. of Education, Chaffee County, City of Craig, City of Collbran, Dolores County, Washington County, Dove Creek Ambulance District, Town of Dove Creek, Colorado Dept. of Higher Education, Town of Foxfield, City of Durango, University of Northern Colorado, City of Yuma, Colorado Dept. of Labor & Employment, Limon Memorial Public Library, Morgan County, Elizabeth Fire Protection District, Nederland Community Library District, Town of Silver Cliff, City of Grand Junction, City of Boulder, Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, Colorado Dept. of Health Care Policy & Financing, Town of Eagle, La Plata County, Las Animas-Huerfano Counties Health District, & Wiley School District RE-13JT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.