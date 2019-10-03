Whaters Co., Ltd. Launches Exciting New SNS App Tlick to Facilitate Meet Ups in Person Anyplace at Anytime

Tlick

Tlick connects people through location by posting cool photos from trending travel destinations.

We saw a way of breaking the ‘unreal world’ nature of some social networking tendencies, while also bringing real value to travels and photo enthusiasts.” — Tlick spokesperson.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many social networking sites and apps are criticized for having users who share things that aren’t quite reality-based. In an exciting announcement, Whaters Co., Ltd. recently launched Tlick, a new app that lets users posts photos, which are then shown on a location-based map. Tlick helps to bring together people interested in traveling, photography, and other interests in a way that’s fresh and unique.

“We saw a way of breaking the ‘unreal world’ nature of some social networking tendencies, while also bringing real value to travels and photo enthusiasts,” commented a spokesperson from Whaters Co., Ltd. “The end result is fresh, positive, and encourages real life interaction in energizing ways.”

According to Tlick, users can direct message each other when they see photos on the map of interest to them, and then connect to show each other around, help take other photos, or even have coffee, a meal, or a date. As a result, the possibilities with Tlick are endless.

Using the app is simple. The team encourages interested people to downloaded it and then post a photo to get in on the fun, which is (and will always remain) free.

Finding photo hot spots and meeting locals to enjoy them with has never been quite so easy and early feedback for Tlick has been extremely positive across the board.

Christina S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “I am totally into traveling, taking photos and meeting new people, so Tlick has been a dream come true. I like how I can quickly meet someone from their real-time photo posts send a few messages and we can decide to meet or not. It’s helped me take some amazing shots and connect with locals it would have been very hard to otherwise. Fully recommended.”

Tlick is now available as a free download on both iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit https://www2.tlick.app.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.