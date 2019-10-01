Dental Safety Net Builds Trusted Network of Dental Professionals to Help Protect Practices in Times of Need

Dental Safety Net

Collaborative network is ideal for private practice dentists who are looking for additional peace of mind.

Dental Safety Net was designed to connect dentists with one another so that when life events occur, you don’t have to sacrifice your practice.” — Dr.’s Bryan and Jordan Brenner, founders of Dental Safety Net

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Safety Net is pleased to announce it is building a network of trusted dental professionals to help protect each other’s practices during times of need.

Based in Seattle, Dental Safety Net is a national program that connects local dentists to create a network of dental professionals who will help to keep their practices running and protect their financial well-being. The organization was created by both dentists and solo practitioners, resulting in a network of highly trained and skilled individuals.

“Dental Safety Net was designed to connect dentists with one another so that when life events occur, you don’t have to sacrifice your practice,” say Dr.’s Bryan and Jordan Brenner, founders of Dental Safety Net. “Instead of having to let go of your business, you can turn to a dentist in your local area to help cover for you while you’re away. It’s the ultimate solution for professional collaboration and protecting your investment.”

Dental Safety Net works by forming groups of 13-25 dentists, all within a 1 hour drive of one another. This group of dentists will help to cover each other’s practices in the event of an unexpected disability or death, for a period of up to 3 months. After this 3 month period, the practice’s overhead and disability insurance will kick in, or the practice can be sold.

“To join Dental Safety Net, a dentist will have to have active licensure, without any pending judgements, and active malpractice coverage to be verified by our organization,” says Brenner. “There is a monthly membership fee of $198.00 for 1 year termed contracts, with discounts for longer terms.”

In addition to these conditions, member dentists will also be required to cover each other’s practice in the event that Dental Safety Net deems necessary, for no more than 90 calendar days. Schedules will be worked out with practitioners (typically once a month/member) and Dental Safety Net to be equally dispersed among members, taking into account their preferences and schedules as much as possible.

Some of the most common reasons for needing the services of Dental Safety Net include:

• Injuries

• Cancer

• Stroke

• Medical emergencies

• Carpal tunnel



For more information about Dental Safety Net, or to join a group, please visit the organization’s website at https://dentalsafetynet.com/.

About the Company

Dental Safety Net was designed with dentists in mind to provide professionals with extended protection for their practices. When a life event or emergency occurs, members can set up a time and day for another local dentist to take their place.

Dental Safety Net was created for dental professionals, by dental professionals. At all times, members of Dental Safety Net are properly screened to ensure they are licensed and credentialed to work within the field.



