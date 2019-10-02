Crestcom International Congratulates Client PostBeyond for Achievement in Innovation and Workplace Culture

PostBeyond Is Recognized As A Top 20 Most Innovative Company And Among The Best Workplaces In Technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Leslie Managing Partner and Crestcom International congratulates client PostBeyond for earning CIX Top 20 Most Innovative Canadian Company and the 2019 Best Workplaces™ in Technology awards.PostBeyond is a leading Employee Advocacy and Social Selling Platform that enables global enterprises and their employees to find and share relevant content through their trusted networks to reach, engage and influence, driving measurable business results. B2B marketing and sales professionals use the platform to amplify content and engage potential customers on social media. Leading customers such as Starbucks, BCD Travel, Turbonomic, [24].7.ai and more trust PostBeyond’s Employee Advocacy solution to drive brand advocacy and increase employee engagement.Founded in 2013, the Toronto-based tech company enables social selling, employee advocacy and employer branding through its platform. The product was also recognized as a Strong Performer in the first Forrester New Wave Report for Sales Social Engagement Tools.PostBeyond is fundamentally committed to unlocking the potential of all employees. Part of that growth-driven culture includes its participation in Crestcom’s Bullet ProofManager leadership development program.“We look to build very strong senior leaders, and I don’t want everyone to think the same, but I do want everyone to be consistent on the strategy and the vision,” explains David Lloyd, CEO of PostBeyond. “Focusing on development is a key part of what we do here. Having something like Crestcom is so necessary to get your team on the same page.”Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program, The Bullet ProofManager. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success. Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.“I am so proud of the great work the leadership team and the company as a whole at PostBeyond has achieved,” says Steve Leslie, Managing and Authorized Partner of Crestcom and leadership development coach for PostBeyond. “Congratulations on both of these amazing awards. I look forward to seeing all the great things that the PostBeyond team will achieve in the years to come.”The CIX Top 20 Program is an annual curation program and two day conference which showcases Canada’s most promising early stage and scaling startups. The CIX Top companies list is Canada’s largest national showcase of the country’s most innovative tech companies. Hundreds of applications are submitted each year from across Canada. Nominees are evaluated based on five criteria: business model, quality of product and service offering, innovation, market opportunity and depth of management.The Great Place to WorkInstitute is a research and management consultancy firm focused on improving corporate performance through building a better workplace. The organization helps companies build a foundation of a great workplace through trust between employees and management using employee surveys, culture assessment tools, research, and advisory services.About CrestcomCrestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.

