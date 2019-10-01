The Franchise Investment Conference
Get an Inside Look at the Investment Opportunities of 50+ Franchise BrandsMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Franchise Investment Conference is where franchise owners, lenders and investors can connect with executives from leading franchise companies. The conference is March 9-11, 2020 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.
Charlie Morrison, CEO, Wingstop will keynote the conference. In addition, CEOs and CFOs from over 50+ franchise companies will provide an inside look at their business and expansion opportunities. There are multiple breakout sessions where conference attendees can meet one-on-one and learn more about these successful franchise businesses. The format of the conference allows for plenty of networking and dealmaking.
Who should attend?
Attendees include franchisors interested in increasing the visibility of their brand and expanding their franchise network. In addition, franchise owners, including prospective franchisees, investors and family office representatives looking to invest in a new franchise opportunity, also attend.
If you would like to request an invitation to attend this event, please complete the application on this link: http://www.franchisetimes.com/Conferences/The-Franchise-Investment-Conference/Invitation-Request/
Gayle Strawn
Franchise Times
+1 612-767-3203
email us here
