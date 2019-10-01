New from Mundus Artium Press: A Leading Italian Poet's Gifts of Love and Roots

CLAYTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mundus Artium Press ( http://www.mundusartiumpress.org ) announces the autumn 2019 release of The Traces of Soul by Rosalba Fantastico di Kastron. Introducing one of Italy's finest contemporary poets to English-language readers, the bilingual volume conveys passionately voiced commitments to place, people and craft.In The Traces of Soul, Fantastico pays homage to her native region of Puglia, in southern Italy. Her poems depict rocky coasts and a fertile landscape full of vineyards, orchards and fields cultivated over centuries and generations. Grounding life in a "motherland," her poems support viewing any territory through a localized lens.Motherland,strewn with oleanders and lemon trees,cool and lively alleysof Mediterranean fragrances. ...Red and white bunchesdotted with green coolness,rural flags of a peoplewho suffered and still suffers,suspended and ripenedupon ancient roots.— from The Traces of SoulThe book is translated by Michela Livrieri and Vincenzo Lotito, with poetic adaption by Tina Fiorentino and an introduction by editorial advisor James Manteith.The ISBN number for the paperback edition of the book is 978-0-939378-06-7."Fantastico crafts poems of love, illuminating a landscape populated by timeless family relationships, romance and inclusive human solidarities. Self-effacing and sly, she asserts that 'Poets have no utility.' Yet her poems aim for a usefulness beyond the utilitarian. Embracing both pleasure and pain, distilling and extending consolation, Fantastico names and tends to realities beyond registry by statistics. Sturdily wrought, deeply felt and accessible, The Traces of Soul transmutes the 'inner substances' of personal experience into art with universal resonance. Fantastico's poems emerge in dialog with today's most durable world literature." - James ManteithRosalba Fantastico di Kastron is a knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, among numerous other awards and honors she holds for her work. In 2019, she received the "Women of Puglia" award for spreading her native region's cultural identity worldwide. In addition to stature as a poet, she has achieved recognition as a painter, playwright, theater director, and educator in arts and culture. In and beyond her country, she plays an active role in international literary festivals. Her previous publications include collections of poetry in Italian as well as in her region's Salento dialect.



