New from Mundus Artium Press: A Leading Italian Poet's Gifts of Love and Roots
In The Traces of Soul, Fantastico pays homage to her native region of Puglia, in southern Italy. Her poems depict rocky coasts and a fertile landscape full of vineyards, orchards and fields cultivated over centuries and generations. Grounding life in a "motherland," her poems support viewing any territory through a localized lens.
Motherland,
strewn with oleanders and lemon trees,
cool and lively alleys
of Mediterranean fragrances. ...
Red and white bunches
dotted with green coolness,
rural flags of a people
who suffered and still suffers,
suspended and ripened
upon ancient roots.
— from The Traces of Soul
The book is translated by Michela Livrieri and Vincenzo Lotito, with poetic adaption by Tina Fiorentino and an introduction by editorial advisor James Manteith.
The ISBN number for the paperback edition of the book is 978-0-939378-06-7.
"Fantastico crafts poems of love, illuminating a landscape populated by timeless family relationships, romance and inclusive human solidarities. Self-effacing and sly, she asserts that 'Poets have no utility.' Yet her poems aim for a usefulness beyond the utilitarian. Embracing both pleasure and pain, distilling and extending consolation, Fantastico names and tends to realities beyond registry by statistics. Sturdily wrought, deeply felt and accessible, The Traces of Soul transmutes the 'inner substances' of personal experience into art with universal resonance. Fantastico's poems emerge in dialog with today's most durable world literature." - James Manteith
Rosalba Fantastico di Kastron is a knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, among numerous other awards and honors she holds for her work. In 2019, she received the "Women of Puglia" award for spreading her native region's cultural identity worldwide. In addition to stature as a poet, she has achieved recognition as a painter, playwright, theater director, and educator in arts and culture. In and beyond her country, she plays an active role in international literary festivals. Her previous publications include collections of poetry in Italian as well as in her region's Salento dialect.
