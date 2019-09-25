Cosmetologist Aisha Gatlin Opens First African-American Owned Beauty School in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the United States. The haircare market alone is predicted to be worth than $13 billion in the next three years. Black hair care is recession-proof and one of the driving forces in the market.Cosmetology instructor, Aisha Gatlin with a passion for education and natural hair care has opened a beauty school. Aisha Gatlin is the CEO and vision behind Beautiful Luxe Hair Company, an Ypsilanti based, luxury hair extensions company, and salon. Through this imprint, she created the Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology to educate students about texture hair. "I now have the opportunity to give back to the community and help shape the futures of the next generation of talented artists and professionals in this industry", Gatlin said. "Through our school future professionals can learn from a diverse instructor who has experience in natural hair care, braids, curly-kinky hair, as well as the maintenance of healthy hair without using harmful chemical additives."Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology is now accepting applications from students who are interested in getting the educational training and requirements to embark on a lucrative career in Cosmetology. The state-of-the-art facility is the first African-American owned beauty school in Washtenaw County.In addition, Gatlin is offering $2,500 in scholarship to students who are approved for enrollment. As a student of Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology, they will be highly accomplished, creative, prepared and well equipped for a successful career.The campus will be located inside Briarwood Mall, 624 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology will offer hands-on-skills and techniques in Cosmetology including, haircutting, coloring, and styling, skin treatments, nail care and more. Classes begin this October with day and night courses offered to meet diverse schedules. Students who are interested in enrolling may do so in person at the Briarwood Mall locations or online at https://www.beautifulluxeschool.com For more information on all of the events taking place during the Grand Opening, visit the https://www.beautifulluxeschool.com and to keep updated on the conversations and updates on social media, make sure you follow them on Facebook. ( https://www.facebook.com/beautifulluxeschool



