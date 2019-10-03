Author and Nationally Syndicated Columnist Lisa Sugarman Dispels the “Perfect” Parent Myth

Meet Lisa Sugarman, author and parenting expert Lisa Sugarman shares her vivacious laughter with friend and contributing author Debra Gansenberg, MSW, LICSW as they discuss topics in their new book, "How To Raise Imperfectly Perfect Kids And Be Ok With It." Parenting expert and author Lisa Sugarman dispels the “perfect” parent myth in her latest book "How To Raise Perfectly Imperfect Kids And Be OK With It." Download SocialMama App today at the Apple App Store

In her newest book, “How To Raise Perfectly Imperfect Kids And Be OK With It,” author and columnist Lisa Sugarman dispels the “perfect” parent myth.

Sugarman uses her humanistic approach to parenting Gen Z kids and tells it like it is. The goal is not to raise perfect kids; the goal is to raise kind, responsible adults.” — Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of SocialMama App

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern parents face different challenges from their predecessors. In the age of social media, comparison can easily make moms and dads feel inadequate as they raise their kids. The pressure to be the “perfect” parent and to raise the “perfect” child surfaces everyday.Children are also growing up differently. Born in a time when society tells every kid they should be the best and brightest in the room, parents of Generation Z kids often foster entitled attitudes by mowing down every obstacle in their kid's path, instead of letting them learn resiliency and be able to grow on their own.Nationally syndicated columnist and author Lisa Sugarman dispels the “perfect” parent myth in her newest book, "How To Raise Perfectly Imperfect Kids And Be OK With It." Sugarman uses her humanistic approach to parenting Gen Z kids and tells it like it is, with a heavy dose of reality and advice straight from the front lines. The goal is not to raise perfect kids; the goal is to raise kind, responsible adults.Contributor Debra Fox Gansenberg, MSW, LICSW uses her years of experience as a psychotherapist to sprinkle accessible tips and strategies alongside Lisa’s honest humor, giving readers a true field guide for how to navigate some of the common pitfalls of parenthood.Lisa recognizes the power of harnessing relatable resources to help moms and dads find parenting success. She is a MentorMama on the SocialMama App, a ground-breaking social platform that connects moms to other moms on a similar path. As a parenting expert, Sugarman interacts with mothers nationwide through SocialMama, answering their burning parenting questions and offering connection and support.“How To Raise Perfectly Imperfect Kids And Be OK With It" is bound to become a bedside companion for any mom or dad looking for a reminder that parenthood isn’t a straight line, and it’s not supposed to be.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.