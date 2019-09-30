Foster Kids Art Contest

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART CONTEST FOR CHILDREN OF INCARCERATED PARENTS AND FOSTER KIDS Call for entries, cover art contest. Entry is free Prison Living Magazine is hosting a cover contest for a future cover of Prison Living Magazine.The opioid epidemic and America’s failed war on drugs has crucified a generation of children who have been caught in the middle. We hope our art contest will raise awareness of much needed prison reform and provide a window of opportunity for disadvantaged children who have few opportunities.The first place winner will receive $200 and their art-image will be on a future cover of Prison Living Magazine.*Deadline for entries is February 28, 2020.**For complete details visit our Facebook page, Facebook.com/prisonlivingmagazine or snail mail us at Prison Living Magazine, P. O. Box 10302, Glendale, AZ 85318



