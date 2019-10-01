Miracle Fruit Oil Company Expands Distribution Network with Three New Sales Partners

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Fruit Oil, the world's first and only company developing products containing its proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, has gained three new distribution partners to expand the company’s distribution network in the USA. Sustainable Beauty Salon Services, Chiro1Source (chiropractor products), and John Amico Professional Hair Care are experienced and prominent distributors of prime health and wellness professional product brands in the USA. Miracle Fruit Oil Hair Treatment contains a patented naturally-occurring organic oil derived from the healthy Miracle Fruit Berry that contains a Unique Force Multiplying Component. Miracle Fruit Oil Hair Treatment has been clinically-proven to be the most powerful product at increasing hair strength, preserving healthy hair, and repairing damaged hair. Vitabrace® High-Performance wristband represents a new breakthrough wearable technology that reduces pain and is clinically-proven to improve manual performance and productivity.

“We are very happy to work with our expanding team of distributors. These new alliances will allow us to distribute our unique health and wellness Miracle Fruit Oil professional products to salons, spas, and health care professionals throughout the USA”, stated Adam Resnick, CEO of the Miracle Fruit Oil Company.

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing products containing its proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, a rare and exotic naturally-occurring fruit seed oil derived from a plant-based healthy source, the Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® wristband. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally.

Customers can purchase Miracle Fruit Oil products on the official page, medical and chiropractor offices, salons, and spas. To learn more about the products and medical publications or to book an interview, contact the Miracle Fruit Oil Company by email at: info@miraclefruitoil.com

Website: www.miraclefruitoil.com



