Vitabrace® A New Breakthrough Technology Reduces Pain & Improves Manual Performance & Productivity

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutionary Vitabrace high-performance wristband from the Miracle Fruit Oil Company was specifically developed to relieve pain and improve manual performance. However, everyone can benefit from its use since it also improves the manual task performance and productivity of patients without pain. This medical-grade wearable is a high-tech auto-delivery system composed of an inner gel that contains a unique and healthy patented natural product, Miracle Fruit Seed Oil derived from the Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) berry. The gel has been scientifically proven to auto-release the nutrient-rich oil upon wear with compression on the wrist, contains sufficient oil for 3-4 months of use, and requires no refill.

Vitabrace relieves pain and has also been clinically-proven to significantly improve manual performance skills (dexterity, mobility, flexibility, range of motion, grip strength, stability, etc.) and task productivity associated with daily living, work, and recreational activities. The clinical study was performed by a leading board-certified orthopedist in association with research scientists at two universities in the USA. The results describing the beneficial effects of Vitabrace were published in a highly-respected peer-reviewed evidence-based medical journal.*

Vitabrace is recommended and used by Orthopedists, Chiropractors, and Dermatologists. “My hands and fingers are more flexible and move better with less soreness which improves my dexterity and lets me perform my medical work on patients more efficiently. I highly recommend Vitabrace and many of my patients that use it have reported improvements in their pain and manual performance skills.” Gualberto Perez, MD; GCP Medical Research.

Helping Hands naturally to relieve pain, do better, and do more in less time. Vitabrace can benefit everyone!

*Gorin S, Wakeford C, Zhang G, et al. Beneficial effects of an investigational wristband containing Synsepalum dulcificum (miracle fruit) seed oil on the performance of hand and finger motor skills in healthy subjects: A randomized controlled preliminary study. Phytotherapy Research 2018; 32(2):321-332.

Institute of Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Miami, Fl.

Department of Food Science, University of Mass at Amherst, Ma.

Department of Kinesiology, Recreation & Sport, Indiana State University, Terre Haute, In.

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing products containing its proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, a rare and exotic naturally-occurring fruit seed oil derived from a plant-based healthy source, the Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® wristband. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally.

