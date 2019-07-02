MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY DONATES MIRACLE FRUIT TREE TO BAPTIST HEALTH HOSPITALS TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF CANCER PATIENTS

Miracle Fruit Oil Donates Miracle Fruit Tree to Baptist Hospital

Miracle Fruit trees produce a berry that changes your taste from sour to sweet; it was featured during tastings at the Eat Well, Be Well, Food as Medicine event

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle Fruit Oil Company, the only company that develops natural health and wellness products containing Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil, participated with vital community members and medical professionals at the “Eat Well, Be Well, Food as Medicine” event, raising awareness of food as medicine. The Miracle Fruit Oil Company donated a Miracle Fruit tree to the Grow2Heal Community Healing Garden at Baptist Health South Florida Homestead Hospital. The Miracle Fruit tree produces a berry that contains a unique protein that temporarily changes taste from sour to sweet and is therapeutically able to correct the taste abnormalities, such as metallic taste or poor taste, that commonly occur in cancer patients during chemotherapy. The improved taste leads to an improved appetite, enhancing the quality and longevity of life of cancer patients. The Grow2Heal garden will maintain the tree and provide the berries to their hospital patients. Thi Squire, the community garden project manager from Grow2Heal said, “Thank-you very much for the Miracle Fruit tree—it will serve many very well.”

“Our company is highly-motivated to help people in our community suffering with cancer by donating Miracle Fruit trees to organizations that have a commitment to improving their lives, such as Baptist Health of South Florida. Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy face many tough challenges. One can only imagine how much more difficult life becomes when you lose your taste and cannot enjoy your food. The malnutrition, weight loss, and wasting that frequently occurs due to the poor taste and lack of appetite accelerates the disease. We salute the efforts of our entire community and their commitments to improving the lives of all people and look forward to donating more Miracle Fruit trees to hospitals across the USA. We view our donation of the Miracle Fruit tree as a Miracle Worker, not a symbol or a tribute. The Miracle Fruit tree will be put to work immediately to produce miracles by helping cancer patients eat, enjoy their food, and improve their quality of life!” stated Adam Resnick, COO, Miracle Fruit Oil Company.

“Please be assured that your company, Miracle Fruit Oil, played an important part in our mission to help our community improve their health by using food as medicine,” said Terry Ochoa, wellness dietician at Baptist Health South Florida.”

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing health and wellness products containing its proprietary Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) Seed Oil, a rare and exotic naturally-occurring fruit seed oil derived from a plant-based healthy source, the Synsepalum dulcificum (Miracle Fruit) berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Miracle Fruit (Synsepalum dulcificum) Seed Oil products. Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment is the world's first and only hair product containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, clinically-proven to be safe and effective in strengthening hair, reducing breakage, decreasing hair loss due to breakage, and restoring hair from damage. Vitabrace® is the world's first and only wellness high performance wristband containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, clinically proven to be safe and effective in improving manual performance skills, decreasing wrist fatigue, soreness, and stiffness. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally.

Customers can purchase Miracle Fruit Oil products on the official page, physician offices, salons, and spas. A part of the proceeds from each purchase are used to donate trees to hospitals providing care for cancer patients. To learn more about the products, medical publications, to book an interview, or how you can provide assistance in our efforts to aid people with cancer, contact the Miracle Fruit Oil Company by email at: info@miraclefruitoil.com

Website: www.miraclefruitoil.com

Baptist Hospital Healing Garden: https://baptisthealth.net/en/facilities/homestead-hospital/pages/grow-2-heal.aspx



