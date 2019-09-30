Media5 will be at Itancia's 5th Afterworks event tomorrow

Media5 has been a proud partner of Itancia since January 2018. This partnership provides the Mediterranean Telecom markets with the reliable Mediatrix VoIP gateways and SBC for Unified Communications.” — Sebastien Boyer, global sales director at Media5 Corp.

QUEBEC, QC, CANADA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Afterworks d’Itancia (5th season)Paquebot, Port Javel Haut 75 015 Paris, FranceOctober 1st 2019For the second consecutive year, Media5 will have the honour to participate and sponsor the Itancia Afterworks exhibition. The 2019th edition of this notorious event will be held on a cruise on a single day, where partners and suppliers will be able to exchange with curious and eager Itancia customers looking for products and solutions on Cloud Telephony , Hosted and Unified Communications , and SIP Trunking.Itancia Afterworks is a unique opportunity to share business communication insights and industry trends, develop networking with European customers and partners, learn in-depth Itancia solutions portfolio and renew acquaintance with its team.Media5 will bring on the cruise its global well-known Mediatrix VoIP gateways , including small and medium density analog VoIP adaptors and media gateways as well as the all-in-one Sentinel SBCs for pure SIP environments.Last year, Media5 marked its first participation at Afterworks with the official launch of the Virtuo EMS management and provisioning server. Designed for small and medium service providers, the newly released service allows for Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP), server redirection, and remote unit configuration and management, easing deployment with reduced operational costs.If you are interested in learning more about Media5 solutions for real-time communications, do not wait any longer and join us at Itancia Afterworks 2019, in Paris, France. Don’t hesitate to contact us at sales@media5corp.com to schedule a meeting in Europe or anywhere else in the world!PARTNERSHIPMedia5 has been a proud partner of Itancia since January 2018, reaching markets in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and North Africa. This partnership has helped provide the European and the Mediterranean Telecom markets with state-of-the-art Mediatrix VoIP gateways and Session Border Controllers for SIP Trunking, PSTN/TDM replacement, Unified Communications, and Hosted Services to propel local businesses forward.ABOUT MEDIA5Media5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.Visit Media5 online at www.media5corp.com



