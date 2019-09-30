PiPro Private Investigators Helps Clients to Find Peace of Mind with Professional Investigative Services

PiPro Private Investigators

Good or bad, the company believes the truth is always worth knowing.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PiPro Private Investigators is pleased to announce it is assisting clients in putting the pieces together to find peace of mind with their professional investigative services.

Based in Toronto, PiPro Private Investigators is Ontario’s most versatile and reliable Private Investigator company on the market. With more than 30 years of experience, PiPro Private Investigators has unparalleled experience in police, private, and corporate security.

“Our company is a full-service investigator/investigation agency with a track record of delivering first-class investigative results in the GTA and for clients worldwide,” says Usman Khan, founder of PiPro. “No matter your experience with Private Investigators in the past, we provide both a personal and professional touch that exceeds all expectations.”

PiPro Private Investigators provide clients with a wide variety of professional investigative services, including:

• Corporate Investigation

• WSIB Fraud

• Infidelity

• Insurance Claims

• Divorce and Family

• Investigative Research

• Security Consulting

• Background Checks

• Missing Persons

• Child Custody Disputes

• And so much more

Currently, PiPro Private Investigators is serving a number of areas across Southern Ontario, including:

• GTA/Toronto

• Mississauga

• Brampton

• Markham

• Scarborough

• Hamilton

• Burlington

• And more!

Clients are welcome to stop in at the company’s office any time to discuss how they can help find answers to critical questions. Please visit the company’s website at https://www.private-investigator-toronto.ca for more information.

About the Company

At PiPro Private Investigators, each team member has years of experience in the investigations field. Additionally, many have prior law enforcement experience, too.

PiPro utilizes only the latest technology available and preserves all media materials for clients’ exclusive use and possession.

The company prides themselves on being highly honest, reliable, confidential, and experienced.



