Delivery, Technology and Labor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivery and off-premises orders will be a hot topic at this year’s Restaurant Finance & Development Conference , November 11-13, 2019 in Las Vegas. Food On Demand Editor Tom Kaiser will moderate a discussion with three of the largest U.S.-based restaurant delivery services to discuss what’s changing in the delivery space, including best practices for building a profitable model as an increasing share of restaurant meals come from catering and third-party delivery channels. Experts from Grubhub, Postmates and Waitr will also share their thoughts on where this fast-changing corner of the restaurant industry is headed next.Fred LeFranc, CEO of Results thru Strategy, will host a panel on how restaurant technology is evolving. Delivery is the perfect example of how advances in mobile technology are coupling with consumer lifestyle changes to create a boom unlike anything the restaurant industry has seen in decades. They will also discuss wage pressures, and the severe challenges from labor and talent shortages. In addition, Dana Zukofsky, director, BDO will join a panel of CFOs to discuss off-premises sales in enterprise restaurants.The Restaurant Finance & Development Conference is all about business and economics, and attendees come from multi-unit, franchised and independent restaurant brands to hear expert speakers on a wide variety of relevant topics in today’s postmodern restaurant environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with top restaurant lenders and investors, buy and sell restaurant businesses and real estate, and attend financial workshops that cover everything from business strategy, delivery economics, real estate development and raising capital to enable future growth.To review the entire Restaurant Finance & Development Conference agenda and register online , download a conference brochure at: link: https://www.restfinance.com/pdf/2019/2019-RFDC-Brochure.pdf



