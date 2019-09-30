Advisor Matching Service for Rural Investors

Advice Chaser expands to rural areas of the Midwest, offering better access to high quality financial advice.

UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In rural areas, access to high quality financial advice can be complicated and difficult. Investors who have long drive distances might be less willing to interview multiple professionals and could delay hiring an advisor until financial problems are further advanced.Advice Chaser is expanding its advisor matching service to rural areas of the Midwest in order to facilitate access to the best financial advice. This professional referral service pairs investors with advisors based on investors’ needs and preferences and advisor partners’ skills and experience. Residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin can now use Advice Chaser’s matching service to be paired with a skilled and experienced financial advisor.Advice Chaser’s research and development team has learned that rural midwestern investors often face very specific challenges in their personal and business finances. With a high percentage of farming and ranching families, rural households can have extremely complex tax, debt, and succession challenges when the head of household retires or passes away. This expansion allows more ranching and farming families to find expert guidance that’s physically accessible to them.Advice Chaser recommends that investors choose a financial advisor carefully and research an advisor’s background before entering into any contracts for service. In our experience, informed investors get the most out of their relationships with financial advisors.Investors should check up on the advisor’s business practices by visiting the advisor’s linkedin page, yelp reviews, and employee reviews. A skilled and experienced advisor must be kind and professional at all times and in all relationships. Investors should also review the advisor’s credentials, license history, and disciplinary history, looking for licenses advisors claims on their personal websites, and checking in with those licensing bodies. To find out if regulators have taken issue with anything in an advisor’s practice, investors can put the advisor’s name into www.brokercheck.com Advice Chaser expects every investor we match to be treated with respect, compassion, and courtesy. Anything less than the best service is unacceptable.



