Author Helen G. Raises Awareness on Global Issues with Inspirational Picture Book Series for Children

TORONTO, CANADA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON – Children’s author Helen G. is pleased to announce the release of the first two picture books in her new series entitled Past, Present and Future. Suitable for children up to the age of eight, Mya the Mermaid: A Rhyming Story about Hope and Embracing Diversities and Ayden the Astronaut: A Rhyming Story about Loving Earth and Its Animals are now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

A proud mother of three, Helen’s goal is to inspire children through the power of storytelling. The first two books in the Past, Present and Future series are related to important topics such as pollution, spreading kindness and embracing diversity.

“I’m hoping my books will provide the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce these topics to their children,” says Helen. “I’ve included a discussion page at the end of each book providing suggestions on how to engage children to think about the topic at hand. But most of all, I hope you will find the books exciting and fun to read!”

Beautifully illustrated by Celine S, the stories are written in rhyme.

Mya the Mermaid takes the reader on an amazing voyage across the open seas to fascinating new countries. While learning about new customs and cultures, Mya experiences unexpected kindnesses from others. This remarkable story not only introduces children to famous landmarks and countries around the world, it also nurtures cultural appreciation for human diversity.

Ayden the Astronaut is the thrilling account of a group of friends who travel back to Earth to see how pollution and global warming has taken its terrible toll. Encouraging children to appreciate earth’s beauty, this unforgettable story emphasizes the need to protect planet earth while there’s still time.

Both books are already receiving rave reviews:

“Wishes do come true . . . MYA THE MERMAID features beautiful illustrations that allow the story to come to life. As an added bonus there’s a section that parents can use to help their child navigate the world.

“Helen G has a true author’s voice. The words she has selected and the characters that she introduced enhance this book. I feel children will grow to love Mya and the magical environment that radiates from the pages of this book.” ~ Midwest Book Review

Each book includes a free discussion page, and the purchase of a paperback includes a free eBook.

Book 3 of the series, Kayne the Knight, and Book 4, Ryan the Racer, will be released in Spring 2020.

About the Author

Helen G. has a diverse educational background with a Master of Science Degree in Marketing, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education, and a Degree in Psychology. An avid reader, hobby painter and architecture enthusiast, she enjoys spending quality time with her children and husband. Helen is passionate about seizing the day and living life to the fullest, a message she hopes to meaningfully convey to her young readers.

For more information about Helen G. and the Past, Present and Future series, visit the author’s website at www.helengauthor.com and access free resources and printables. Helen is also launching a YouTube channel on the 28th September where relevant videos for parents, educators and children will be shared in a fun and visual manner.



