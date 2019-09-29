Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) announced the cancellation of its intention to invest in URSUS SA Bus Factory

Investing in the Future of Renewable Energy and Technology” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS OTC PINK) CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout announced that "Enerkon has suspended and cancelled its intention to invest into the URSUS SA Bus Factory companies"

"Due to material and important information, not previously disclosed, regarding URSUS SA companies legal and financial status we have decided to cancel our intention to invest in the companies"

Mr. Ballout gave no further explanation about their decision.

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. These statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

