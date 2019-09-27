13th annual STAR-TIDES Event to Explore Emergency Support September 30–October 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- STAR-TIDES (Sharing To Accelerate Research-Transformative Innovation for Development and Emergency Support) will feature organizations that furnish solutions for communities before, during, and after emergencies. The event will be held September 30–October 2 at the George Mason University and October 3– 4 in Pentagon Centre Court.The event will highlight products related to power, shelter, water, cooling/heating, communication, and life support. All of the products aim at assisting emergency responders with disaster relief efforts and increasing resiliency in the aftermath of disasters.Solar Stik, Inc., a hybrid power company located in St. Augustine, FL, has assisted with disaster relief—specifically with hurricane relief—for many years by providing dozens of reliable power systems that operate with or without grid connectivity. These systems have served emergency responders and recovering communities with search and rescue, communications, and various other recovery missions. Additionally, these systems have served U.S. Military personnel in conflict zones where power is unreliable or non-existent.Solar Stik will be attending STAR-TIDES for a 12th consecutive year to demonstrate the rugged, portable power systems and explain how the solutions provide reliable power in austere conditions to allow responders and communities to operate free of power concerns. Solar Stik has manufactured expeditionary power systems for almost two decades and employs an open-architecture design to allow various power sources such as solar, wind, and traditional generators to be used in a high-efficiency circuit. By basing systems around energy storage (batteries), the solutions provide uninterrupted, autonomous power while reducing or eliminating the logistical burdens of traditional, portable power.Solar Stik Team Members John Gumpf and George Winsten will attend the event and demonstrate various power systems, including a 2 kW system and a larger Alternative Energy System (AES). Check out the display of these and other products while learning more about rugged power systems at STAR-TIDES 2019.To learn more about STAR-TIDES, please visit http://star-tides.net/about Visit solarstik.com to learn more about its products, people, and company culture. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook using @solarstik. Contact Solar Stik at 800-793-4364 ext. 140 for more information.



