Large Group of Aircraft Sales Brokers To Be Tested for IADA Certifications

2000 Citation Excel listed by JBA Aviation, one of hundreds of jets listed exclusively by IADA dealers on www.AircraftExchange.com.

At IADA Fall Meeting Prior to NBAA-BACE

Both buyers and sellers of aircraft can rest assured they are dealing with the most competent experts available in our industry.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 50 aircraft sales brokers will be tested for professional certification by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) at the organization's fall meeting, held just prior to the upcoming 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

Those individual aircraft brokers who pass the rigorous testing protocol will join a group of 35 transaction brokers who passed the examination earlier this year. IADA, which also recently moved towards full professional accreditation for aircraft dealer organizations, expects a small group of additional aircraft dealers to join the 38 currently accredited dealers as IADA establishes an industry standard for professional ethics and transparency in aircraft transactions.

The newly certified IADA aircraft brokers, all working for IADA-accredited dealer organizations, exemplify the most experienced and highly skilled professional consultants who are available to represent both buyers and sellers of business aircraft. The rigorous certification program for brokers was developed and managed by Joseph Allan Aviation Consulting, which also developed accreditation standards for aircraft dealers.

Transparent Transactions

"With their new IADA certifications, the skilled brokers who pass these upcoming tests in late October will embody the very best qualities and transparency expected of professionals who can be trusted with handling aircraft transactions worth millions of dollars," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "Both buyers and sellers of aircraft can rest assured they are dealing with the most competent experts available in our industry."

The broker examination measures skills and competencies required of aircraft brokers in order to effectively execute their work. The Joseph Allan consulting firm has considerable experience in curriculum development as well as the development and management of examinations measuring knowledge-based competencies.

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than100 countries. They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members.

All IADA members agree to participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft and abide by a strict code of ethics and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.