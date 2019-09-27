Bruce Soord, The Pineapple Thief Frontman, Releases New Solo Album All This Will Be Yours

Bruce Soord - The Solitary Path of a Convicted Man Photo credit: Steve Brown www.stevebrowncreative.com

REVEALS FIRST TRACK “THE SOLITARY PATH OF THE CONVICTED MAN” KSCOPE – Digitally Released on October 25 and CD / LP Released on November 1

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce Soord, the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and frontman for internationally renowned experimental rock outfit The Pineapple Thief, has confirmed the release of his second solo album. Entitled All This Will Be Yours it will be released through Kscope digitally on October 25 and CD / LP on November 1, 2019.Oh this path falls away from youOn this path there’s just one thing I must doLISTEN TO “THE SOLITARY PATH OF THE CONVICTED MAN”Taking elements from the recent musical developments with The Pineapple Thief, as well as an ambition to experiment with his own sound, All This Will Be Yours is an album of acoustic and personal vision from Bruce Soord. Described by Soord as an observational record, it is inspired by the joy felt by the birth of his third child juxtaposed by the local deprivation in his hometown.Bruce explains, “Emotionally it was a pretty unique & eventful time, my wife was due to have our 3rd child at any time but she managed to come to see the final date of the TPT tour at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, after the show that night we returned home to Yeovil and the next day our baby girl arrived. So, we had this new life in our lives and it introduced a very different perspective on the world around me. I was totally inspired and started writing almost immediately.”He continues, “You’d like to think that something as simple as having a child shouldn’t impact on how you view things, but even the sight of a serene, sleeping baby in my studio while I was writing and recording, impacted on how I was inspired to write. I was still observing. Taking walks in my hometown, witnessing the deprivation, the ‘incarcerated souls’ shuffling to my local drug den ‘number 158’, the screaming children on their commute to school. And the incessant sounds of sirens. I would take a mobile recorder out with me and some of these sounds made it onto the record. The kids, an old man walking along the street singing outside my house (‘Our Gravest Threat Apart’). And the sirens. The sirens appear throughout the record.”The sound of All This Will Be Yours features modern production elements, as well as acoustic guitars delicately layered with samples. Ever present are Soord's familiar vocals, which deliver an emotive and accessible view into his contrasting feelings when writing about austerity whilst his newborn dozed in the studio. The audio has been recorded as two continuous linear pieces to replicate the pleasure of listening to an album on vinyl and was mastered by fellow The Pineapple Thief member Steve Kitch.The new album, All This Will Be Yours, builds on Soord's momentum gained by The Pineapple Thief's multiple headline Europe and UK tours in support of 2018 UK #1 Rock album Dissolution and 2016 summer hit album Your Wilderness. November 2019 sees The Pineapple Thief embark on their first North American tour. A prolific musician, Soord has also previously collaborated with Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse on fan-favourite album Wisdom of Crowds and produced 5.1 mixes for the likes of Katatonia, Opeth & Anathema.Tracklisting:1. The Secrets I Know [02:24]2. Our Gravest Threat Apart [04:14]3. The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man [03:44]4. All This Will Be Yours [06:04]5. Time Does Not Exist[03:33]6. One Misstep [04:00]7. You Hear The Voices[06:54]8. Cut The Flowers[04:35]9. One Day I Will Leave You [05:17]All This Will Be Yours will be released on CD, LP, digitally and as a deluxe hardback book 3 disc edition featuring the album on CD, with an extra CD of acoustic re-workings and bonus studio tracks plus a DVD with All This Will Be Yours as a Hi-res 24/88 WAV stereo album, Hi res 24/88 WAV acoustic album and Hi res 24/88 WAV bonus studio tracks, all of which will also be available in 24/88 DTS 5.1 surround. Hi-res images available here: www.kscopemusic.com/media/brucesoord Photo credit: Steve Brown www.stevebrowncreative.com Press for Bruce Soord – the debut album:"He's created something remarkable" - Classic Rock"A journey that would please fans of Floyd and Steven Wilson" - Total Guitar"Soord has genuinely created something truly outstanding" - Prog"Deceptively simple, emotionally rich, this album shows Soord at the peak of his powers" - Echoes and DustTHE PINEAPPLE THIEF will be playing their first ever North America tour in November and December 2019:Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety PlayhouseNov 20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood TheatreNov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundstageNov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferNov 23 - New York City, NY - Sony HallNov 24 - Boston, MA - The SinclairNov 26 - Quebec City, Canada - Palais MontcalmNov 27 - Montreal, Canada - Corona TheatreNov 28 - Toronto, Canada - Mod ClubNov 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomNov 30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot BallroomDec 1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom LoungeDec 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 StageDec 4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio NacionalDec 6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic TheatreDec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomDec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey TheatreDec 10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim'sDec 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne TheatreDec 13 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw TheatreDec 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos



