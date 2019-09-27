Wondershare UniConverter Feature Update: Now Retain Multiple Subtitles and Audio Tracks While Converting Videos

Wondershare

VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondershare UniConverter is considered as one of the best video converters in the market. Recently, the application has come up with a new update with several high-end features. One of the major functions updated this time is regarding the retention of multiple subtitles and audio tracks of the input file. The tool also has the advanced feature of editing the embedded subtitles in different formats.

A lot of video enthusiasts encounter unwanted troubles while converting videos from a diverse container like MKV, TS, or MTS to a more standard format like MOV or MP4. Extensive formats like MKV or TS can have multiple audio tracks and numerous subtitles related to a single video. When these files are converted to standard formats like MP4 or MOV, multiple audio tracks and subtitles are often lost or mishandled. For instance, if the source file has both English and French subtitles, chances are that the converted video file would solely have the French subtitle as default.

To resolve these growing pain points of numerous video enthusiasts, Wondershare UniConverter has released its latest update. With this new function, users can select the different subtitles that they wish to retain in their new video file. Once the video is converted, they can simply switch between the supported audio tracks and subtitles as well.

The newly released feature also offers several other options to users. For instance, they can simply view the existed subtitles and export them in the desired format like srt, ass, or ssa. Not just that, the new interface will also give users a provision to edit the embedded subtitles. Even if the video file has no built-in subtitle, users can import a suitable subtitle file and embed it in the output video file.

As a result, users can truly have a customized video conversion experience without worrying about losing any audio tracks or subtitles. They can switch between the audio track and the subtitle options of their choice while watching their videos. With this new feature of Wondershare UniConverter, the company expects to provide a hassle-free and advanced video converting experience to its users. Apart from that, the application has an array of other video related functions such as video converting, editing, downloading, and compression features, making it a go-to solution for multiple entertainment needs.

About UniConverter:

Owned by Wondershare, UniConverter is a one-stop destination for all kinds of video converting, compressing, burning, and editing needs. The application is known for its ultra-fast video converting algorithm and extensive compatibility. Featured with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, Wondershare UniConverter has proved itself as one of the best video converting utility tools. It is a leading product of Wondershare, which is one of the most innovative firms in the world. Based out of China, it aims to develop simple, innovative, and technology driven solutions.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.