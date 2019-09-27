Join the Mitzvah Club Launches to Help Families Save Money for College

We Serve Like-Minded Families in LA and The Bay We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Join the Mitzvah Club by rewarding referrals with fun all year long to help families in LA and the Bay; save money for college

It's a Mitzvah to help families save money for college...Join The Mitzvah Club to Start Today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes and rewarding referrals with fun all year long; is sponsoring ' Join The Mitzvah Club ' a high purpose service helping families save money for college According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "It's a Mitzvah to help families save money for college; if you live in LA or The Bay, we serve like-minded families that love to make a difference, have fun for good , and save money for college."How to Join the Mitzvah Club1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see if you qualify.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns the family a fun reward.2. We work with families to reward the fun benefits, experiences, and perks they want most.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now you can save money on Education, Entertainment, Life Experiences, Summer Camp and Travel....simply Join The Mitzvah Club."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com



