PatchMaster Franchise Expands in Southwestern Ontario

Local business owner Anthony Vanden Hoek expands and brings drywall repair franchise to Brantford, Woodstock and surrounding areas

The PatchMaster expansion was a no-brainer for us. This is a unique brand showing a lot of demand in our area.” — Anthony Vanden Hoek, PatchMaster franchise owner

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Vanden Hoek has taken an intriguing path to business ownership. He grew up and worked on a farm in Alberta before spending a decade in manufacturing. At the age of 50, he decided to pursue something new, something less physically demanding that allowed him to control his own destiny and build a legacy for his family, working alongside his wife, Jenny Vanden Hoek.The couple found the perfect fit: A few years ago, they purchased a HouseMaster Home Inspections franchise in Southwestern Ontario, servicing Brantford, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Delhi and local communities.“I knew that I had to get out of where I was and wanted to invest in a franchise,” Anthony Vanden Hoek said. “I was searching online and just trying to come up with something I could latch on to. And, when I got connected to HouseMaster, I knew we had found the right match. They are a business family and treat you like family.”After just a few years, he’s expanding. When HouseMaster’s parent-company Master Home Services launched PatchMaster, a drywall repair concept, Vanden Hoek jumped on board as a franchise owner in his area.“The PatchMaster expansion was a no-brainer for us,” Vanden Hoek said. “This is a unique brand showing a lot of demand in our area.”PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.Currently, PatchMaster has more than 25 franchises signed in 56 territories with 19 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States.“Anthony is the kind of owner we’re looking for to help us expand PatchMaster,” said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of PatchMaster. “He is dedicated to growing his business as he follows our franchise processes. We are thrilled to watch him expand, servicing clients and helping his community.”The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.PatchMaster’s sister company HouseMaster — which has been franchising for 40 years — is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 320 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.Additionally, HouseMaster’s average gross sales are the highest in the home inspection franchise market. With a proven track record in the three most critical home service franchise criteria – customer experience, franchisee satisfaction and average gross sales – Master Home Services has the know-how to make PatchMaster one of the fastest-growing and most successful service franchises.For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://Patchmaster.com To connect directly with Anthony Vanden Hoek, email avandenhoek@patchmaster.com or call 519-771-1440.###About PatchMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched only months ago, PatchMaster already has more than 19 franchises signed in 46 territories with 10 franchises opened and operating. Backed by Master Home Services, the parent company of HouseMaster, the original home inspection franchise with more than 300 locations across North America, PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.



