Panacea Launches Initial Media Campaign With Ex-NFL Player and Denver Bronco’s Radio Announcer Dave Logan

Panacea Life Sciences breaks into brand new advertising territory as mass mediums welcome the CBD industry with the passing of the Farm Bill.

... our partnership with Dave Logan allows us to educate our targeted market of adults who lead active lifestyles and prefer a holistic approach to their overall health and wellness.” — Nick Cavarra (VP of Sales & Marketing)

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have turned on the radio in the past 25 years here in Colorado, you’ve no doubt heard of Dave Logan, “The Voice of the Denver Broncos”, which is why Panacea Life Sciences is ecstatic to forge a relationship with such a highly regarded leader in the community. This is a fairly new marketing concept, as previously, with hemp being illegal, so too was its production, advertisement, and distribution. However, with the passing of this year’s Farm Bill, hemp cultivation has been legalized — and what’s more exciting is the projection that it could become a $24 billion industry by 2022.

As CBD companies race to establish themselves, Panacea is already proving to be a front-runner in the industry, so it made sense to align their brand with a trusted name in Denver, Dave Logan. Panacea is a vertically integrated company from seed to sale and has full lines of CBD products that are made, packaged, and shipped, directly from their own manufacturing building. So far, Panacea produces softgels, quick-dissolving tablets, tinctures, gummies, and even topicals. Being far ahead of the competition has positioned them perfectly to be ready for a media advertising deal to run a marketing campaign for their hemp-based products. Together, they have goals to not only market Panacea’s high-end hemp products, but Nick Cavarra, Panacea’s VP of Sales and Marketing, also wants to break down misconceptions that many consumers still have about CBD. “Already, 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. are taking CBD and 62% are using it to help manage their chronic or acute pain. Panacea’s pharmaceutical grade products provide a quality, natural alternative to over-the-counter pain medication. Panacea’s CBD products work, and our partnership with Dave Logan allows us to educate and spread the word to our targeted market of adults who lead active lifestyles and prefer a holistic approach to their overall health and wellness.”

It was vital that Panacea found a media marketing deal that would match the integrity they have worked so hard to build within their “scientifically driven, quality focused” enterprise. Knowing that one of the major goals is to instill trust in the Panacea brand, the media campaign will begin right in the company’s own backyard. Logan is known for that same integrity, and much more, as he has established his name in many capacities throughout Colorado, where he has an enormous sphere of influence and trust. The former Wheat Ridge High School and CU standout was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and finished his playing career with the Denver Broncos. Today, Dave is known as “The Voice of the Denver Broncos” and is a highly regarded high school football coach. As a user and believer of Panacea’s CBD products, he will be able to speak authentically about the product line during his local Denver radio show.

Anticipating success in the Denver broadcast marketing campaign, Panacea will look to quickly break into additional markets in areas like Ohio and Indiana. As a Colorado Proud company, Panacea holds high standards of making sure to only use 100% natural ingredients and sourcing premium strains of hemp to derive the highest quality CBD. Once the word is out via broadcasting, they know the products will speak for themselves.



Panacea Life Sciences earned the Westword’s 2019 Reader’s Choice ‘Best of Denver’ awards for the ‘Best Hemp Company’ as well as the ‘Best CBD-Infused Product’.

Founded in 2017, the Golden, this Colorado Proud company was created with customers’ health and well-being as a priority in order to serve as a global platform for the reintroduction of hemp-based therapeutics into mainstream lifestyles. Panacea products include softgels, fast-dissolving sublingual tablets, salves, lotions, tinctures, and gummies, and new products are constantly in the works. Learn more at https://panacealife.com/.

If you would like more information about Panacea Life Sciences and their products, please call Nick Cavarra at 303-886-5538, or email at Nick.Cavarra@panacealife.com.

