KDG Higher Ed Crowdfunding Team Receives “Standard of Excellence” WebAward

KDG and Drexel win a "Standard of Excellence" WebAward

For the third year in a row, KDG and Drexel worked together to develop an engaging and award-winning crowdfunding campaign.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley web development team at KDG has been awarded a Standard of Excellence WebAward for their work on Drexel University’s engaging and record-breaking day of giving campaign. The interactive crowdfunding website raised nearly $1 million and engaged over 4,200 donors while attracting international attention.

Hundreds of websites across the nation are entered into the annual WebAwards competition. Judges score on design, innovation, copywriting, usability, and technology. KDG’s site scored high in all categories, including near-perfect scores in design and content.

“We’re honored to have our work recognized on a national stage,” says Kalyn Kates, lead UI/UX designer at KDG. “We have such a strong relationship with the team at Drexel University. This teamwork and trustworthiness allow us to work together to build memorable, engaging, and ultimately award-winning projects.”

Drexel’s 2018 interactive donor portal used building blocks and a blueprint theme that echoed the school’s renowned engineering and architecture departments. Meanwhile, a secret game opened for certain donors, allowing them to try their hand at some online puzzles. Winners had their donations increased with added gifts made possible by Drexel’s generous friends. WebAwards judges appreciated this unique element.

KDG and Drexel have partnered up for the annual day of giving since 2016. The inaugural campaign was lauded by numerous organizations, even winning a platinum Case award in fundraising.

To learn more about Drexel’s 2018 campaign, visit: https://kyledavidgroup.com/case-studies/drexel-crowdfunding-2018/



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

