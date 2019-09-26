Vienna House Andel's Berlin Awarded Another Green Globe Certification

Vienna House Andel's Berlin

Green Globe recently re-certified Vienna House Andel's Berlin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Vienna House Andel's Berlin has again been awarded the internationally recognized Green Globe Certification. Green Globe was founded in 1993. It is the first worldwide initiative for certification and performance improvement in the field of sustainability designed specifically for the travel and tourism industry. Every two years, the hotel undergoes a stringent multi-level auditing process that has over 340 different indicators. Core criteria focus on the involvement of regional suppliers, protection of employees, waste management, water conservation, energy and electricity consumption, and social engagement. Both staff and hotel guests at Vienna House Andel’s collaborate together in the Team Tomorrow working group that aims to help shape the future of sustainable tourism.Ioana Nan, Green Globe Auditor, describes the hotel's performance as follows: "For me as an auditor, it is a pleasure to see Vienna House Andel's Berlin continued commitment to a clean environment. Although there are additional new indicators within Green Globe audits, the hotel has passed re-certification with flying colors. The property has not only reduced its energy costs but is also attracting a wave of new guests in the form of bee colonies, colourful butterflies and even a family of ducks that have decided to make the roofs their home. Each time I return here, the hotel surprises me with new and successfully implemented ideas. "Nan continues, " Regular training programs and qualifications of the staff lead to a high level of motivation amongst team members and low fluctuations in employee numbers. It is nice to see that the dedication of the staff flows on to inspire guests. Management and staff lovingly and professionally cater for children as well. A special buffet with all sorts of delicacies is specially prepared for the little ones every morning."Sustainable business in detail:Vienna House Andel's Berlin attaches great importance to the use of 100% green electricity from renewable energy in the conference area, the lobby, restaurants and the bar. Renovations and the redesign of public areas in the summer of 2016 saw a transition to LED lighting throughout the property."Mindful Meetings" are conducted at the hotel where versatile services are offered to ensure everything runs smoothly from planning, to implementation through to the completion of an event. For business travelers, the conference hotel is one of the best addresses on the Berlin event market and was acknowledged as a leading Certified Business Hotel and Certified Conference Hotel in October 2018 as well as qualifying as a Codex certified hotel. Notebooks made from recycled materials can be provided along with ballpoint pens, recyclable decorations, whiteboards instead of flipcharts and digital meeting tools. The future aim of the Vienna House Andel's Berlin is to conduct paperless meetings by the year 2020. The hotel has already changed to environmentally friendly copy paper, certified with the Blue Angel environmental label, as a step in the direction of paperless operations.Guests at the Vienna House Andel's Berlin can themselves make a contribution to environmental protection. An "Apple Bag" hung on door handles will indicate to housekeeping staff that daily cleaning of rooms is not required thereby saving natural resources. The green surprise in bags vary and guests will be treated to either an apple from the Region, sweets from a Berlin sweetshop or a bio-bar from the Nu company in Dresden. Furthermore, cleaning agents used at the hotel do not contain substances that are hazardous to the environment and health, are harmless to aquatic organisms and are easily removed in sewage treatment plants.Upon arrival and during their stay, staff members inform guests of different services and useful tips but information and feedback is also communicated digitally at the property. From the comfort of one’s room, the mobile concierge - Guests A to Z 2.0 - replaces the leafy forest of flyers used previously and allows direct chats with front desk staff. One click, one chat and the reservation is already made in the Skykitchen Michelin-starred restaurant, the Loft14 bar, the California Kitchen Mavericks or reservations can be made via an app at the urban SpaSphere where sustainable brands like Thalgo are featured.Regional products from local suppliers, such as Original Berliner Craft Beer from Friedrichshain, sausage from Brandenburg and whiskey from Germany's first rye whiskey distillery - Spreewood Distillers are a real must-try in the gastronomic offerings at Vienna House Andel's Berlin. In addition beetroot and turnips are cultivated at a nearby farmers garden in Berlin-Ahrensfelde and fresh cress is harvested from an indoor herb garden managed by Berlin start-up Infarm where crops are grown in glass cabinets within a controlled environment.Speaking of green: The hotel is well connected to public transport with bus, tram and suburban train options available just outside the front door. Lovers of car sharing and guests with e-cars are also welcome. In the hotel garage, several e-charging stations for cars including Tesla are availableAbout Vienna House Andel's BerlinThe Berlin design hotel Vienna House Andel's Berlin reflects the dynamic atmosphere of Berlin and offers space for creative and stylish travel. With 557 rooms, 4,400 square meters of conference and event space, 22 combinable conference rooms and 15 spacious conference suites, inviting foyers and free high-speed WiFi and mobile concierge, the 4-star superior hotel is one of the most versatile conference and event hotels in Berlin. Its location promises a lot: The S-Bahn station and the tram station Landsberger Allee are only 200 meters from the hotel, the Alexanderplatz only 15 minutes away, the Berlin Hauptbahnhof as the airports Tegel and Schönefeld can be reached in 30 minutes. Culinary delights with views over the capital enjoy hotel guests, but also Berliners in the star restaurant Skykitchen and the bar located above Loft14. California Gaumenkicks offers the restaurant Mavericks. The guest will find relaxation and time-out from everyday life in the 550 m² spa and wellness area SpaSphere. www.viennahouse.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactAnita SorgersRegional PR Manager EastVienna House Andel's BerlinLandsberger Allee 10610369 BerlinGERMANYT: +49 30 453 053 2100M: +49 151 4404 1900E: anita.sorgers@viennahouse.comW: www.viennahouse.com



