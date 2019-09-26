World-Renowned Wedding Expert and Fashion Designer David Tutera at New York Bridal Fashion Week October 5 – 7, 2019

David Tutera Designs

David Tutera is showing his highly anticipated Couture line; Atelier at New York Bridal Fashion Week with a message for brides to command their inner beauty.

Command Your Inner Beauty” — David Tutera

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Tutera is set to make his mark as a Couture Designer during New York Bridal Fashion Week 2019 with his highly anticipated bridal collection. The David Tutera Atelier collection, will be showcased for the first time in New York, on October 5-7, 2019. David has been in the world of weddings and bridal fashion for decades; this debut of the Atelier collection is his introduction into the Couture Bridal Fashion World.

David believes that weddings are wonderful celebrations of love, family and culture. Tutera shares “The celebration of love symbolizes the greatness of life, and right now we all need more love in our lives.” He embraces and celebrates the beauty of all women. He designed this line for women to celebrate who they are, and the importance of commanding their inner beauty outward on their wedding day. David is excited to be designing couture gowns that connect to the individual personalities of his brides. Tutera says “A spectacular fit provides confidence, the attention to details with fabrics, beading, appliqués and more adds the personality of each bride to the gown.”

Grooms have Bespoke for their fashion where they can have custom suits created for them. Now, the David Tutera Atelier line allows brides to have that same made to order attention as well. Tutera has been quoted many times saying “the most important and special fashion a woman will wear in her life is her wedding gown. It's a magical moment and a moment that is surrounded by LOVE.” Tutera has personally designed each gown, selected the fabrics, and researched to see what was missing in the couture bridal fashion world. David’s wish is for his bride to “Command Her Inner Beauty” so she can float “Down the Aisle in Style.” The eleven custom designed bridal gowns will be “unveiled” in a private reveal by exclusive appointments only at New York Bridal Fashion Week 2019.

ABOUT DAVID TUTERA

David Tutera is an award-winning wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites.

Tutera has hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.

Media Contact:

Lisa Newberry

Director of Communications

Dada Media, Inc.

310.570.7611

lisa@davidtutera.com

Joey Toth

Chief Operating Officer

Dada Media, Inc.

602.299.0968

joey@davidtutera.com



David Tutera Sneak Peak Prelaunch Atelier Fashion Show Experience Event



