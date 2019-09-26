Saving Planet and Environment at art’otel amsterdam

art'otel amsterdam

Green Globe recently recertified the art’otel amsterdam for the third consecutive year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --art'otel amsterdam is located in the city centre of Amsterdam opposite the iconic Central Station with the lively Dam Square on the doorstep. The hotel is a monumental building, formerly known as the ‘kadaster’. The historical façade blends in with surrounding classic buildings while interiors are contemporary, filled with interesting and striking art and design.Green Globe recently recertified the art’otel amsterdam for the third consecutive year.Moustafa El-Kabbash, Head Housekeeper at the hotel said, “We are very proud of achieving Green Globe Certification again. There have been many sustainability efforts and improvements at our hotel. However, over the past year, we have mainly focused on saving the planet and the environment through making donations to preserve our nature, better waste management practices and using less energy and water.”Although it is not possible to use solar and PV technologies in this monumental building as stringent restrictions are enforced, energy saving strategies are in place. LED lights are installed in kitchen and guest rooms, motion sensors are used in back of house offices and public restrooms, and lights are dimmed in public areas at specific times of the day. A BMS is also utilized to regulate temperatures and airflow throughout the entire property. There are plans in future to changeover to LED lighting in restaurants, library, lounge and bar areas.To reduce water consumption, water saving measures are utilized including dual flush toilet systems in all bathrooms, low flow aerators fitted on faucets and hand wash sinks with knee operated controls in kitchens.Waste management practices at the hotel are diverse. art’otel amsterdam supports regional recycling programs where possible. Toners and cartridges are collected and taken to Stichting AAP that uses proceeds to assist mistreated exotic animals such as monkeys and lions while batteries are collected for Stibat, a non-profit organisation that ensures the safe and responsible processing of batteries and accumulators. Recycling bins are located in offices to separate paper and general waste and organic waste is collected at the canteen for pig feed. In guest rooms, housekeeping staff undertake the task of separating all paper and glass and a baler is used to compress cardboard and paper.Support of environmental programs is encouraged and art’otel amsterdam sponsors Staatsbosbeheer, a Dutch Government Forestry Organisation, on an annual basis. The organisation manages and oversees 273,000 hectares of land (nature reserves) in the Netherlands that is used for recreational purposes.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactMoustafa El-KabbashHead Housekeeperart’otel amsterdamprins hendrikkade 331012 TM AmsterdamNETHERLANDST: +31 20 719 7200E: Mustafa@artotels.comW: www.artotels.com



