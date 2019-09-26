FLOW Wins Two Peace Song Awards in Advance of this Friday’s concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City

FLOW (L to R) - Lawrence Blatt, Jeff Oster, Fiona Joy Hawkins, Will Ackerman; photo by Liz Linder

The New Age ensemble, FLOW, took home two Peace Song Awards last weekend -- Best Acoustic Contemporary song for “Flow” and Best Music Video for “Free Ascent.”

The music of Promise is a peaceful journey filled with emotional music that is layered and blended to perfection by multi-talented musicians...” — Michael Foster

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new album, and after winning two Peace Song Awards, the Windham Hill-inspired ensemble, FLOW, will take the stage on September 27th, 2019 at 8 PM in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in New York City. This is the ensemble’s third concert at the venue in as many years; purchase tickets ranging from $30-$40, available directly from Carnegie Hall at https://www.carnegiehall.org/

The group -- including Fiona Joy Hawkins, Lawrence Blatt, Jeff Oster and Will Ackerman -- expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for their dual Peace Song Awards, which were awarded at a ceremony on International Peace Day (September 21, 2019) at AWA Oasia in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The awards are driven by the knowledge that the desire for peace is found in every community, every language, and every style of music. They provide a unique opportunity for qualifying artists to have their music reviewed and celebrated by leaders in the entertainment world. For more information about the Peace Song Awards and its esteemed Jury Panel, please visit http://www.peacesongawards.org/.

The categories for which FLOW took home trophies included Best ACOUSTIC CONTEMPORARY Song for “Flow” and Best MUSIC VIDEO for “Free Ascent” co-produced by ArtFilm Studios. “Flow” is the name of the winning single as well as the name of the group’s self-titled debut album;the group’s new sophomore album, released in August, is titled PROMISE.

Michael Foster, Ambient Visions, describes the music of Promise as "a peaceful journey filled with emotional music that is layered and blended to perfection by multi-talented musicians," while Jonathan Widran, JWVibe, writes "The opening title track has it all – easy hypnotic guitar lines, elegant piano and trumpet riffs, a touch of percussive exotica and an easy groove that draws us in to the many fulfilled promises that follow."

Concertgoers will be treated to the signature FLOW sounds they’ve come to love -- guitar, piano, flugelhorn, ukulele, keyboards, percussion, and vocalizations -- while delighting in some of the new music of PROMISE, too. The concert will include guest artists such as violinist Rebecca Daniel, guitarist Vin Downes, percussionist Jeff Haynes and multi-instrumentalist/producer Tom Eaton.

On Saturday, September 28th, FLOW will be live studio guests on Echoes.org, performing new music from PROMISE with host John Diliberto. The new album from FLOW brings with it an entirely new set of stories, artistic growth and evolution in their sound.

Concert Details

September 27th, 2019 at 8 PM

Carnegie Hall / Weill Recital Hall

57th Street and Seventh Avenue

New York, NY 10019 USA

Tel: 212-247-7800

Website: https://www.carnegiehall.org/

Tix: https://flowthegroup.com/tour/carnegie-hall-2/

About FLOW - Official:

FLOW is an anagram of group member’s names -- Fiona Joy Hawkins (Australian Pianist), Lawrence Blatt (acoustic guitarist), Jeff Oster (Flugelhorn master) and GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and producer Will Ackerman (of Windham Hill) -- who came together out of friendship, a shared recording history and a passion for playing live and touring. In early 2019, FLOW returned to Imaginary Road Studios in Vermont to complete their second album, PROMISE, produced by Will Ackerman and Tom Eaton, released on August 30, 2019 on Lawrence Blatt’s independent label, LMB Music, which also released the group’s eponymous debut album, Flow, in 2016. Visit FlowTheGroup.com for music, events, news and more.

Winner of the Peace Song Best Video Award "Free Ascent" by FLOW, co-produced by ArtFilms, Inc.



