Levy Lee Simon Slated to Direct With a Little Help...It's John Belushi

With a Little Help It's John Belushi Portion of proceeds of With a Little Help...It's John Belushi! benefits cancer charity in Gilda Radner's name and memory. The Motion Picture Television Fund's The Comedians Assistance Fund

Levy Lee Simon directs actor Jack Zullo revising award-winning portrayal of late comic genius John Belushi; full cast and blues band featuring Guitar Shorty.

I really liked what you did. You really captured the spirit of the time. I was there for that...I loved how aggressive you made John on stage.” — Jim Belushi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT: Steven Alan Greenprprince.strength@gmail.com310 774 2450“WITH A LITTLE HELP…IT’S JOHN BELUSHI!”Written By and Starring Jack Zullo.LA PREVIEWS & NYC RUNHeadline: Levy Lee Simon Signs on as DirectorPREVIEWS:Whitefire Theatre13500 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 900382 nites only! Wednesday September 25 & October 2 @ 8:00pmNEW YORK CITY RUN:Theatre 8080 St. Marks Place, NYC 10003December 5 thru 22ndLOS ANGELES, CA……Veteran theatrical director Levy Lee Simon has signed onto “With a Little Help…It’s John Belushi!”, as it bounds for its landmark NYC run this December @ Theatre 80.Says Simon: “After reading the script I felt it was truthful but at the same time, light, funny, and poignant.” Describing this production as different from most, Levy went onto say: “We are going for an honest portrayal, but not an imitation of Belushi. I think the essence of the man is the most important thing that needs to come across. Jack will bring his talents of course and as a director, I never want to get in the way of that from any performer, as long as it's honest and truthful.”Helmed by multi-talented actor Jack Zullo, “With a Little Help” briefly touches down in Los Angeles for not one, but two pared-down intimate previews at The Whitefire Theatre September 25 & October 2nd. Rebranded from "Live From the Grave...It's John Belushi!" which received nominations for Best Cabaret, Most Unleashed Performance (Jack Zullo), and won the Producer's Award at The 2016 Hollywood Fringe Festival, “With a Little Help…It’s John Belushi!” will also benefit two important charities. The Comedians Assistance Fund in LA and Gilda's Club in New York City.Written, produced, and starring Zullo, who leads a dynamic versatile cast, including legendary musicians Crazy Tomes Band providing the beat and the backbone. The LA previews features special musical guests Guitar Shorty and Robin Russell, who round out the incredible celebratory party of one man’s love of life through comedy and music. The entire pre-preproduction of the show, highlighting the creative and production process is being filmed as a documentary by We Make Movies© award winning filmmaker Eric Michael Kochmer.It’s an out and out full push to make one man’s passion for the late great comedy icon come to realization. Jack Zullo is just that man. Growing up enchanted by the late great SNL legend, Zullo, studied the man, his history, his art, his craft and came up with nothing less than a mesmerizing historical comedic and musical bull’s-eye!APPEARANCES:In addition to the 2 L.A. previews, Jack will be making an appearance on the The Bad Short Weird Podcast October 6 and will also appear soon on The Frazer Smith Show on KLOS.“I really liked what you did. You really captured the spirit of the time. I was there for that...I loved how aggressive you made John on stage." - Jim BelushiWHAT: LA Previews “With a Little Help…It’s John Belushi!”WHEN: 2 Wednesdays, September 25 & October 2, 2019 - 8pmWHERE: Whitefire Theatre 13500 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91423WHAT: New York RunWHEN: December 5 - 22WHERE: Theatre 80 St. Marks Place, NYC, 10003For tickets & info on LA previews & NYC run, please visit: withalittlehelpshow.comPRESS inquiries: Steven Alan Green 310 774 2450 prprince.strength@gmail.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.