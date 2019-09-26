Neal Ashmore Family Law Group Voted Best of Denton County 2019

Best of Denton County 2019

Neal Ashmore Family Law Group voted “Best of Denton County” for their work in Family Law -- their attorneys were chosen to Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers.

Our firm strives to provide great service and we take it a step further than legal representation because we truly care about each of our clients.” — William F. Neal

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neal Ashmore Family Law Group is proud to announce the firm has been voted Best Family Law Firm in the 2019 edition of Best of Denton County.

“We are extremely proud to serve the North Texas area and to receive this honor,” Partner William F. Neal said. “Our firm strives to provide great service and we take it a step further than legal representation because we truly care about each of our clients.

The firm has received several recognitions this year. William Neal and L. James Ashmore were recently listed as 2019 Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters for their work in family law and William Neal is celebrating his 10th year on the list. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to receive this honor.

In August, it was announced that Neal and Ashmore were both named to Best Lawyers 2020. The Best Lawyers list relies on meaningful and substantive peer evaluations. Honorees are selected based on the quality of legal services, determined through peer review votes and analysis of written feedback.

Neal Ashmore Family Law Group is a full-service family law firm located in Lewisville, Texas. The firm provides legal services for clients including divorce, custody issues, and probate. Founded in 2009, the firm has four attorneys with over 130 years of combined legal experience. For more information visit http://www.northtexasdivorcelawyers.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.