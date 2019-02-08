Marcos G. Ronquillo Selected Again for Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth by D CEO Magazine

Marcos G. Ronquillo

Law firm partner and former Dallas mayoral candidate, Ronquillo has been selected again for “The Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth” by D CEO.

I’m honored to be in the Dallas 500 again. It has been my privilege to collaborate with Dallas’ most innovative movers and shakers to spur the thriving business climate we enjoy in the DFW Metroplex.” — Marcos G. Ronquillo

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, renowned Dallas business attorney Marcos G. Ronquillo has been named one of “The Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth” for 2019 by D CEO. This prestigious recognition is part of the Dallas 500 list, a special standalone edition of D CEO that features personal, insightful profiles of the 500 most influential leaders in North Texas. Inclusion on this list is an indicator of the extent of Ronquillo’s excellent reputation for leadership in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community. The list is the result of a yearlong research initiative by the publication’s editors and aims to provide “a personal, engaging look at the leaders who make Dallas-Fort Worth’s economy tick.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected for the Dallas 500 list again. It has been my privilege to collaborate with Dallas’ most innovative movers and shakers to spur the thriving business climate and robust economy we enjoy in the DFW Metroplex,” said Ronquillo, an attorney and partner with Fishman Jackson Ronquillo. “Congratulations to my fellow honorees and thank you to all of my colleagues and supporters who have stood with me over the years.”

A veteran of both the courtroom and the boardroom, Ronquillo has more than 35 years of experience representing governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies and businesses in high-profile controversies. His work has earned him recognition and numerous accolades, including Texas Super Lawyers (Thomson Reuters, 2003-2018), Best Lawyers (2013-2019) and America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators® (2019). Last year, he was recognized among the top in his industry by Noticed, and was given the Multicultural Leadership Award by the National Diversity Counsel. Ronquillo has been selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel as the “Nation’s Top One Percent” and been recognized by the Litigation Counsel of America since 2016. He is AV Preeminent® Rated 5.0 out of 5.0 by Martindale-Hubbell, a designation only bestowed upon lawyers with the highest ethical standards and professional ability. Ronquillo is deeply invested in the community and currently serves on The Institute of Latino Studies Advisory Council, University of Notre Dame. He also recently served on the Smithsonian National Latino Center Advisory Board and The Smithsonian National Campaign Steering Committee.

Dallas 500 is published by D CEO, named the country’s best regional business magazine for the last four years. Editors select the most powerful top executives across more than 60 business categories based on extensive contacts in North Texas business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research.

Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC is a Dallas-based law firm with seasoned and efficient attorneys who provide commercial legal services and counsel to clients. The attorneys of the firm have business backgrounds themselves, as entrepreneurs, executives, investors, or in-house counsel and thus understand the importance of building corporate strategy that is supported by both legal innovation and strong legal foundations. The firm prioritizes innovation and technology in day-to-day operations to reduce overhead and expenses, and clients benefit from this cost efficient-approach. Members of the firm have on average more than twenty years of legal experience, and bring legal innovation, ruthless efficiency, and a business-focused perspective to every matter they handle.

