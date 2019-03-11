Civil Litigator Claire L. Wiswell Joins Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley And Urbach, P.C.

Claire L. Wiswell

Texas-based law firm Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. continues to grow in 2019 with the recent addition of Claire L. Wiswell.

ADDISON, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. has welcomed civil litigator Claire L. Wiswell. Wiswell joins the firm’s Commercial Litigation Group as an associate attorney after departing Thompson Coe. In this role, she will continue to advocate for clients in litigation involving business disputes, premises liability, construction defects, contract disputes, wrongful death, products liability, labor and employment issues, healthcare liability, and medical malpractice.

“Claire is an accomplished attorney who has proven time and again that she delivers the caliber of client service and legal skills that the clients of HHDU have come to expect and deserve. I am sure she will serve as an asset to our clients as the newest member of our litigation team,” said James Drakeley, Shareholder of the firm.

Wiswell represents companies and individuals in litigation in state and federal courts. She is deeply involved with the local legal community, serving as Director at Large of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, and as a member of the Dallas Bar Association and Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. She holds a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law and is licensed in both the State of Texas and the State of New Mexico. While studying law, she clerked for Judge Sue Walker in the Second Court of Appeals of Texas and for Judge Leslie Hatch in the 237th Civil District Court.

Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. is a full-service commercial law firm located in Addison, Texas and serving the DFW Metroplex and North Texas area. HHDU was selected for Best Law Firms 2019 by U.S. News & World Report in recognition of the firm’s understanding of a business and its needs, as well as their attorneys’ experience, responsiveness and cost-effectiveness. The attorneys of the firm provide legal representation in a broad range of practice areas, including complex commercial litigation, business, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, executive employment representation, insurance defense, intellectual property, bankruptcy, creditor’s rights, taxation, and estate planning. For more information visit the firm’s website at www.hhdulaw.com.



