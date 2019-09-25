ST. LUCIA HOTEL BATS FOR THE BAHAMAS

Sanovnik Destang

Bay Gardens Resorts Raising Funds for Bahamas

ST. LUCIA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A small hotel group in the Caribbean is making a big effort to help the people of The Abacos and Grand Bahama recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.The locally-owned Bay Gardens Resorts group responded to the joint call by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) with the offer of a vacation package for the "Caribbean Hotels Unite for The Bahamas" auction.To support the fundraising initiative, travelers can bid now on a 5-Night Stay at the freshly renovated Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa by visitingThe group's Executive Director, Sanovnik Destang, announced that Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Marina Haven had also contributed to the fundraising drive and will soon be available for bids during another round of the auction.Over the next three months, the hotel group is also donating a portion of all online direct booking earnings, and pledges to augment relief funds through the resort group's Guestbook Loyalty program. Guests enrolled in the program can now donate their 5 percent cashback rewards to assist relief and recovery efforts.Thanking Bay Gardens' visitors for their support, Destang called on people across the world to rally around The Bahamas. "They need all the help they can get both now and in the long-term, and we're committed to assisting where we can," he commented.About Bay Gardens ResortsBay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Bay Gardens Waters Edge Villas - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com ENDSContact:Nikisha RabessBay Gardens Resorts+1 758 457-8535Email: nrabess@baygardensresorts.com



