420 East South Temple Sets Trend, Installs SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Downtown

New SemaConnect EV charging stations at 420 East South Temple

New SemaConnect Charging Stations Will Support EV Drivers in Downtown Salt Lake

We knew EV charging stations would be an attractive amenity for companies looking for office space downtown. We’re excited to support energy efficiency and sustainability on South Temple.” — Samantha Arnold, property manager at 420 East South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Pacific East South Temple and Newmark Grubb Acres have installed new SemaConnect smart electric vehicle charging stations at 420 East South Temple. The four new Series 6 charging stations, mounted on dual pedestals with a cable management system, support Bay Pacific and Newmark’s sustainable values and support the EV drivers who work at the property.

Salt Lake City is currently growing thanks to new corporations moving to the region and hiring young, tech-savvy, and eco-conscious talent. With these new employees come electric vehicles and the need to charge them. Because EV drivers charge where they are parked, their workplaces are a preferred place to charge. Forward-thinking commercial real estate companies are installing electric vehicle charging stations to attract corporate tenants and provide a necessary employee amenity. 420 East South Temple is one of the first commercial properties to install charging stations in downtown Salt Lake City specifically for tenants.

“We started looking for electric vehicle charging stations earlier this spring to support our tenants,” said Samantha Arnold, property manager at 420 East South Temple. “We knew that there were some EV drivers already at the property, and we knew that EV charging stations would be an attractive amenity for companies looking for office space in downtown Salt Lake City. We’re excited to support energy efficiency and sustainability on South Temple.”

“This year, I’ve had more and more Salt Lake City property managers call me about EV charging at their commercial properties,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect. “They’re considering future growth and making new renovations so they can stand out from the competition. We’re honored to help 420 East South Temple attract new clients and tenants, and I look forward to further working with Newmark Grubb Acres in Salt Lake City.”

420 East South Temple’s new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations are installed in levels P2 and P3 of the parking garage. Designed for commercial use, they feature a futuristic and compact design, interactive LED lights, smart card authentication, and access to the SemaConnect Network. Using the SemaConnect Network, property managers can manage access and pricing, view live station status, and generate sustainability and usage reports. Drivers using the new SemaConnect charging stations at 420 East South Temple can find station locations and live station status using the SemaConnect and PlugShare applications. In addition to the mobile apps, drivers can also initiate a charge using a SemaConnect Pass, by dialing 800-663-5633, or by visiting network.semaconnect.com from their mobile browser. The four stations at 420 East South Temple cost $1 per hour and are open to employees and public visitors.

About Newmark Grubb ACRES:

Newmark Grubb ACRES has focused the last eighteen years on assisting thousands of clients with their relocation, expansion and investment needs. We pride ourselves on providing best-in-class service and building a strong relationship with each client we represent. Supported by the robust national platform and global reach of Newmark Knight Frank, Newmark Grubb ACRES is able to support all of your commercial real estate requirements and represent you as an owner/landlord, buyer or tenant, through every aspect of property acquisition and disposition, leasing/subleasing and site selection. For more information, visit https://ngacres.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.