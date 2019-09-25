Hey Teachers! Amino Labs is excited to announce a new distribution alliance with Ward’s Science

Three students show off their successful genetic engineering experiment Student inspects Engineer-it Kit sample incubating in a DNA Playground amino.bio

Alliance makes synthetic biology and biotechnology lessons more accessible to secondary schools in the United States

The students of today are becoming the innovators of tomorrow” — Julie Legault, CEO

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amino Labs , a leading developer of entry-level, practice-based biotechnology education products, today announces Ward’s Science as a distribution partner to expand and enrich biotechnology education in secondary schools across North America through the distribution of new, engaging and easy-to-implement activities.As curricula in North America is modernizing, biotechnology is a key subject that enables career-relevant, project-based learning in science class. Learning STEM lessons at an early age helps students gain exposure to the biology and biotechnology industries so they are more prepared for future career paths.“The students of today are becoming the innovators of tomorrow,” says Julie Legault, CEO of Amino Labs, “We are proud to support their STEM education through our company's growing ecosystem of biotechnology tools and kits, which introduce students to the biology field so they can gain important knowledge and understanding of the industry.”Until now, Amino Labs products have been exclusively available through its online store, www.amino.bio . With this alliance, products are now available through Ward’s Science online store, increasing distribution footprint and capacity, and will be available in Ward’s 2020 catalogue.“Ward’s Science has a rich history of offering tools and support on which entire careers are built,” says Jill Gresens, science education manager at Ward’s Science, “Becoming a distribution partner to Amino Labs allows us to deliver complete curriculum activities and time-saving resources to classrooms, so teachers can inspire students to embark on their own scientific exploration and discovery.”Visit Ward's Science to explore Amino Labs products.AboutAmino Labs is a design-driven biotechnology education company founded in 2017. Amino Labs spun out of the graduate research conducted by CEO Julie Legault during her studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. With a mission to increase accessibility of genetic engineering education and make biology class fun and engaging for students aged 12+, Amino Labs is motivating the next generation of innovators using biology as a problem-solving tool. Driven by ground-breaking design and technology, the easy-to-use Amino Labs Educators Starter Kit pushes biotechnology beyond the expert educators market. For more information please visit amino.bio.Julie Legault CEO, Amino Labs julie(at)amino(dot)bio

