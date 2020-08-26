Amino Labs and Biodesign Challenge 2021 Collaborate to Enable Students at Home or School to Learn and Make with Biology
Design students learning biotechnology using the DNA Playground at Search Results Web result with site links Parsons School of Design, New York.
Biodesign Challenge is an education competition that is shaping the first generation of biodesigners. BDC partners high school and university students with scientists, artists, and designers to envision, create, and critique transformational applications in biotech.
As COVID-19 makes education uncertain, Amino Labs and Biodesign Challenge bring an international hands-on STE(A)M program to educators, students in any location
By pairing biotechnology with design, we can help future biotechnologists and biodesigners see the broader impacts of their work on others in their community and on society as a whole”NEW YORK/LETHBRIDGE, USA/CANADA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amino Labs, a leading developer of pandemic-proof biotechnology education products, today announces a collaboration with Biodesign Challenge to enable participants to compete in the program from their home, school, or community spaces.
— Daniel Grushkin, Biodesign Challenge Executive Director
The Biodesign Challenge (BDC) is an international education program and competition that focuses on discovery and learning at the intersection of art, design, and biology. Throughout the academic year, students work with artists, designers, and biologists to develop projects that harness biotech to innovate in materials, architecture, medicine, fashion, food, and more.
In past years, BDC participants have had access to science labs on campus. However, because of Covid-19, campus lab facilities have limited accessibility. To ensure students will still be able to learn biotech skills, Amino Labs and BDC have teamed up to provide educational resources at home.
“Right now, school and educational planning is difficult,” says Julie Legault, CEO of Amino Labs. “By using Amino Labs’ friendly biotechnology kits and the DNA Playground, teachers and students can fully participate in Biodesign Challenge 2021, even if students are learning remotely. And as a designer in the biotech space, I know that this is the competition to help students become innovators.”
“Science education can sometimes seem myopic when it focuses on technical knowledge and skills,” says Daniel Grushkin, a pioneer of the Community Biology movement and founder of the Biodesign Challenge. “By pairing it with design we can help future biotechnologists and biodesigners see the broader impacts of their work on others in their community and on society as a whole.”
To support Biodesign Challenge students and community members in their learning journey, Amino Labs is offering exclusive discount pricing to Biodesign Challenge 2021 participants. Visit www.amino.bio/bdc to learn more about how the Biodesign Challenge 2021 works, and to register your team.
About
Amino Labs is a design-driven biotechnology education company founded in 2017. Amino Labs spun out of the graduate research conducted by CEO Julie Legault during her studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. With a mission to increase accessibility of genetic engineering education and make biology class fun and engaging for students aged 12+, Amino Labs is motivating the next generation of innovators using biology as a problem-solving tool. Driven by ground-breaking design and technology, the easy-to-use Amino Labs Educators Starter Kit pushes biotechnology beyond the expert educators market. For more information please visit amino.bio.
