Amino Labs announces a Canadian distribution alliance with Boreal Science.

Science alliance makes synthetic biology and biotechnology STEM education more accessible to Canadian middle and high schools.

This will ensure that more teachers will discover the Amino Labs’ biotechnology ecosystem” — Magda Pop, STEM Educator

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Amino Labs, announces Boreal Science as a Canadian distribution partner. The mutual goal is to expand and enrich biotechnology education in secondary schools across Canada through the distribution of new, engaging, and easy-to-implement science activities.



With the modernization of curricula in North America, biotechnology becomes a critical subject that enables career-relevant, real-world learning in science class. Discovering project-based STEM activities at an early age helps students gain exposure to applied biology and biotechnology industry. The result is preparing them for future career paths and helping them understand the biotechnology-centric world in which we live.



“Biotechnology is fundamental in the creation of medicine, food, materials, and even energy”, says Julie Legault, CEO of Amino Labs, “We are proud to support STEM education through our company’s growing ecosystem of biotechnology tools and kits, which introduce students to the biotechnology field through engaging hands-on activities.”



Until now, Amino Labs products have been exclusively available through its online store, www.amino.bio. With this alliance, products are now available through Boreal Science’s online store, increasing distribution footprint and capacity. Amino Labs products will be available in Boreal Science’s 2020 catalog.



“I frequently visit the Boreal Science website to discover what products are available for use in the classroom,” says Magda Pop, a STEM educator based in Calgary, AB. “As a satisfied Amino Labs customer, I’m happy to hear that Amino Labs products are available on Boreal Science. This will ensure that more teachers will discover the Amino Labs’ biotechnology ecosystem.”



Amino Labs is unique compared to other biotechnology education companies. Amino Labs focuses on helping schools with no biotechnology lab or prior experience to begin offering biotechnology education with turn-key solutions for science and even art class.



“Amino Labs’ focus on student-led education means that students do all the work. The result is that teachers do not need prior biotechnology experience”, says Justin Pahara, Head of Science at Amino Labs. “Schools do not need to have a dedicated lab; rather, normal classrooms or makerspaces do just fine. Our turn-key solutions substantially broaden the number of schools, teachers, and students that are gaining world-changing biotechnology know-how and skills”.



Visit www.boreal.com to explore Amino Labs (www.amino.bio) products.





About



Amino Labs is a Canadian design-driven biotechnology education company founded in 2017. Amino Labs spun out of the graduate research conducted by CEO Julie Legault during her studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Amino Labs’ mission is to increase the accessibility of genetic engineering education while making biology class fun and engaging. Amino Labs is motivating the next generation of innovators aged 12+ to use biology as a problem-solving tool. Driven by ground-breaking design and technology, the easy-to-use Amino Labs Educators Starter Kit pushes biotechnology beyond the expert educators market. For more information, please visit amino.bio.



