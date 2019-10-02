Exclusive Networks Partners with Bitglass to Accelerate the Adoption of Real-Time Cloud Security

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced its U.S. and Canadian partnerships with Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company. The companies’ joint mission is to expand Exclusive Networks’ delivery of services and to help customers use Bitglass’ policy-enforcing cloud access security broker (CASB) to improve data and threat protection in the cloud and on any device, anywhere.Founded in 2013, Bitglass’ CASB solution enables enterprises to confidently make use of the cloud by ensuring security and regulatory compliance for data that has gone beyond the corporate perimeter. Often described as a policy enforcement point, a CASB provides prevention of data leakage, visibility and clean-up after high-risk events, and zero-day protection from known and unknown malware. Able to learn and adapt on the fly, Bitglass’ Next-Gen CASB delivers comprehensive protection for newly discovered cloud applications, malware threats, behaviors, and devices, as well as established applications like Office 365, AWS, Box, and Salesforce.Other Bitglass features include:- Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Contextual Access Control- User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)- Zero-Day Shadow IT Discovery- Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)- An agentless architecture that is easily deployed and perfect for securing personal and mobile devicesListed as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, California-based Bitglass was recognized among vendors due its ability to execute and its completeness of vision (1). The company was also ranked by Gartner as the highest placed CASB in the application of consistent policies across all cloud services (2). Bitglass has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 for the CASB market, as reviewed by 57 customers on Gartner Peer Insights, as of September 23, 2019 (3).Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About BitglassBitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company's cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution. https://www.bitglass.com/ About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com (1). Gartner (29 October 2018) Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, Craig Lawson, Steve Riley, https://www.bitglass.com/casb-magic-quadrant-gartner (2). Gartner (31 October 2018) Critical Capabilities for Cloud Access Security Brokers, Steve Riley, Craig Lawson, https://pages.bitglass.com/GartnerCriticalCapabilities_LP.html (3). https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/cloud-access-security-brokers



