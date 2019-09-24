Walking to Find A Cure For Mesothelioma: The Pacific Mesothelioma Center Hosts Annual Walk/Hike for Meso!

Grab Your Walking Shoes and Join Us for The Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma Research on Sat, October 26th at The Will Rogers State Park in the Pacific Palisades.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) a division of the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) will hold it's eighth annual Walk/Hike for Meso on October 26th at The Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades. This year the walk will be hosted by CHiPS star and longtime Pacific Mesothelioma Center supporter Larry Wilcox. With the previous year’s success of over 400 participants and $163,000 raised, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center is setting an ambitious $175,000 goal for the walk this year. The PMC’s mission is to find better treatment options for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), a devastating cancer caused by exposure to asbestos with sadly few treatment options. Mesothelioma affects thousands of people each year a third of whom are veterans. The annual walk raises awareness for mesothelioma and provides financial support for pioneering mesothelioma research.The Walk for Mesothelioma , presented by Worthington & Caron P.C, is the only annual walk on the West coast held to raise funds for mesothelioma research. Teams, consisting of family members and friends of those who died of mesothelioma, as well as supporting organizations and individual walkers, will gather together on October 26th to raise awareness and funds. The cost of registering for the walk is $45 online and $50 the day of the walk. Create a team, join a team, or register as an individual here: http://www.phlbi.org/walk-for-mesothelioma “We are excited to be hosting the walk at our new venue, The Will Rogers State Park. After last year's Woosley fire burned down The Paramount Ranch, The Walk for Mesothelioma was without a venue for some time. We feel very fortunate that we found this historic park with stunning views for this year's event and we think our walkers will love it as well!" PMC Executive Director Clare Cameron shared.After the walk, there will be a catered lunch by Lalo’s Catering, musical entertainment, and an opportunity drawing. The opportunity drawing and auction offer great prizes including, exciting experiences, great restaurant packages, gift certificates, jewelry, and much more. All of the proceeds go directly to mesothelioma research.The Pacific Mesothelioma Center at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute is a 501(c) (3) non-profit medical research institute that provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs by exploring innovative ideas, educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and finding the best treatment options for newly diagnosed patients with MPM.



