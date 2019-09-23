Dunross Capital Expands its Operations” — Michael Crow

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

Dunross Capital expands into new offices to support its growth. Dunross Capital is a real estate firm specializing in multi family acquisitions and operations in the Southeast.

“ We are growing and adding to our team to support the growth in our assets and increasing operational responsibility. With our 10th acquisition in the past 18 months, we needed the space to recruit additional associates in the construction, management and acquisitions departments.” stated Michael Crow, CEO and Founder.

Our new address is

4177 Veterans Highway Suite 12

Ronkonkoma , NY 11779

phone remains the same at 917 546 2191

www.dunrosscapital.com



