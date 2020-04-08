Build Better Progressive Web Apps. Faster. [with Release 12.1 from Isomorphic Software]

Isomorphic Software – provider of the most advanced platform for building progressive web apps – just announced that Release 12.1 is available for download.

We focus on developer AND end-user productivity, and facilitate delivery of no-compromise UI on every device. In R12.1, I love the Online Skin Editor - Much faster way to get exactly the UI you want.” — Charles Kendrick, CTO, Isomorphic Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- These days, it seems everyone has to achieve more. Developers need to create web applications faster. End-users - whether they are fund managers, scientists in a lab, or HR Managers - want to analyze data, make decisions and take action more quickly. End-user UI expectations have also risen drastically: their screens need to load instantly, they demand high-productivity components that minimize clicks, and they expect a pixel perfect correctly branded experience on any device.If thinking about all this is giving you heart palpitations, just take a few deep breaths, then download Release 12.1 from Isomorphic Software SmartClient and Smart GWT from Isomorphic Software are the leading technologies for building enterprise web applications. Their mobile-adaptive capabilities mean Developers can code once for all devices. This in itself is an enormous efficiency enhancement. Their UI components have built in productivity capabilities, meaning end-users can find and act on data in record time. And now, with release 12.1, the new Online Skin Editor allows Developers - and Designers - to quickly configure perfect UI themes for customers.Release 12.1 is FREE to Developers already using 12.0, and adds the following capabilities:Online Theme Editor | Notify System | Automatic Preferences | Filter Builder Required Criteria | Click to Select | Drag to Select | ListGrid Rotated Titles | Custom Group SortingDevelopers using earlier SmartClient and Smart GWT releases can benefit from generous upgrade discounts. In addition to the 12.1 contents, Developers will also gain the following Release 12.0 features:Dynamic properties | SASS templates | Microsoft surface/mixed input support | Show/hide icons on focus | Highlighting pending values | Frozen columns with vertical autosizing | Obsidian skin | Stratus skin | Websockets support in RTM | Tree picklists for SelectItem | TypeScript support | Selenium 3.0 supportLearn more about Release 12.1 here: http://blog.smartclient.com/ About Isomorphic SoftwareIsomorphic Software is based in San Francisco and has over a decade of industry leadership, providing technology platforms for building enterprise web applications. Organizations around the world use the SmartClient Platform, including Cisco, Boeing, Toyota, Philips, and Genentech.

Watch the video below for Release 12.1 Highlights



