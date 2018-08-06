Get the Competitive Advantage Hidden in Your Data.
What if there was a tried and tested way to:
1. Quickly connect to your data and display it in your web browser,
2. Experiment with different layouts to get your data in the optimal format,
3. Interrogate the data without writing code (no need to ask IT for help)?
Isomorphic Software’s SmartClient does all this and more. SmartClient is a complete, mature platform for building powerful enterprise web applications. Here are a few highlights:
Connecting to your data source - no matter the format - (JSON, XML, WSDL, etc.) is easy. You will be interacting with your data in minutes.
SmartClient has an advanced set of UI components allowing you to view, manipulate, and interrogate (pivot, slice & dice, filter) data via a web browser. The display can be changed by the end user on-the-fly: Reorder, sort, group, summarize columns, etc. Choose from many chart types (bar, area, pie, radar, multi-series, zoom, etc.)
With SmartClient, point and click to build complex nested queries to interrogate your data. No need to write code! No need to add tasks to IT’s queue every time you want to ask your data a question.
Sound good? Then what are you waiting for? Try SmartClient FREE for 60 days. Download SmartClient now.
About Isomorphic Software
Isomorphic Software is based in San Francisco and has over a decade of industry leadership, providing technology platforms for building enterprise web applications. Organizations around the world use the SmartClient Platform, including Cisco, Boeing, Toyota, Philips, and Genentech.
