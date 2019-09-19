Everything end-users want … in any color! [with Isomorphic Software's Release 12.1].
Isomorphic Software – provider of the most advanced platform for building progressive web apps – just announced details of their upcoming Release 12.1.
Release 12.1 is FREE to Developers already using 12.0, and adds the following capabilities:
Online Theme Editor | Notify System | Automatic Preferences | Filter Builder Required Criteria | Click to Select | Drag to Select | ListGrid Rotated Titles | Custom Group Sorting
Developers using earlier releases can benefit from generous upgrade discounts. In addition to the 12.1 contents, Developers will also gain the following Release 12.0 features:
Dynamic properties | SASS templates | Microsoft surface/mixed input support | Show/hide icons on focus | Highlighting pending values | Frozen columns with vertical autosizing | Obsidian skin | Stratus skin | Websockets support in RTM | Tree picklists for SelectItem | TypeScript support | Selenium 3.0 support
Learn more about Release 12.1 here: http://blog.smartclient.com/
About Isomorphic Software
Isomorphic Software is based in San Francisco and has over a decade of industry leadership, providing technology platforms for building enterprise web applications. Organizations around the world use the SmartClient Platform, including Cisco, Boeing, Toyota, Philips, and Genentech.
