Everything end-users want … in any color! [with Isomorphic Software's Release 12.1].

Isomorphic Software – provider of the most advanced platform for building progressive web apps – just announced details of their upcoming Release 12.1.

The Online Theme Editor in 12.1 makes it significantly easier to get the UI you always wanted. Grid capabilities are also significantly advanced, further raising the bar we set in Release 12.0.” — Charles Kendrick, CTO, Isomorphic Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isomorphic Software 's Release 12 added ridiculously powerful capabilities to their SmartClient and Smart GWT technologies , making both developers AND end-users extremely productive. With Release 12.1, Isomorphic's new Online Theme Editor means all that power now comes in any color you want. Go on - Unleash your inner artist!Release 12.1 is FREE to Developers already using 12.0, and adds the following capabilities:Online Theme Editor | Notify System | Automatic Preferences | Filter Builder Required Criteria | Click to Select | Drag to Select | ListGrid Rotated Titles | Custom Group SortingDevelopers using earlier releases can benefit from generous upgrade discounts. In addition to the 12.1 contents, Developers will also gain the following Release 12.0 features:Dynamic properties | SASS templates | Microsoft surface/mixed input support | Show/hide icons on focus | Highlighting pending values | Frozen columns with vertical autosizing | Obsidian skin | Stratus skin | Websockets support in RTM | Tree picklists for SelectItem | TypeScript support | Selenium 3.0 supportLearn more about Release 12.1 here: http://blog.smartclient.com/ About Isomorphic SoftwareIsomorphic Software is based in San Francisco and has over a decade of industry leadership, providing technology platforms for building enterprise web applications. Organizations around the world use the SmartClient Platform, including Cisco, Boeing, Toyota, Philips, and Genentech.

Watch the video below for Release 12.1 Highlights



