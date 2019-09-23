VL OMNI Announces Travel to the UK, Tech Festival Speaking Session: Official Press Release

VL OMNI, a Canadian-based agile and scalable data integration platform, is returning to the UK for conference attendance, special events, and more

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After breaking into the UK market over five years ago, VL OMNI, a Canadian-based agile and scalable data integration platform providing top-tier strategic data automation for growing merchants, is returning to the UK. Staying in the country for almost a full two weeks (September 23-October 4), VL OMNI will be participating in a number of public and private events, attending conferences and exhibitions, and meeting with partners and Merchants alike to continue to help build robust and unified ecommerce and multichannel projects.

After arriving in London, UK on September 23, VL OMNI will be co-hosting a private invite-only event for advanced Merchants interested in Shopify Plus. This event is intended for those Merchants who are rapidly scaling, who are looking for a robust ecommerce platform and partner ecosystem, and has been timed for those who are also attending the world-renowned eCommerce Expo (September 25-26, The Olympia, London). The VL OMNI team will also then be attending the eCommerce Expo: attendees and exhibitors are invited to book a meeting with VL OMNI at the show via the media contact below, or are welcome to find VL OMNI at the Shopify Plus stand (C55) as an official Shopify Plus Technology Partner.

Following the weekend, the week of September 30 will see the VL OMNI team make their way North to Leeds and Yorkshire where VL OMNI, in junction with Statement, a top tier Shopify Plus Agency, will be hosting another private invite-only event for advanced Merchants.

From Leeds, VL OMNI will be quickly returning to London to participate in Tech Festival (October 2-3, Printworks, London) as a featured speaker. Robin H. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of VL OMNI will be joined on stage by Carrie Gofron, Partnerships at Shopify Plus to co-present the session, “Data Beyond the Transaction: Articulating strategy into a customer journey” (Track 4, 13:45-14:10, October 2). Attendees of Tech Festival and of the session can expect a thought-provoking Q&A-style assessment of the evolution of commerce and actionable insight on how to build a better technology ecosystem to maximize growth for the long-term. Learn more about the session here (https://www.tech-festival.com/tech-2019-agenda/data-beyond-the-transaction-articulating-strategy-into-a-customer-journey).

Before departing the UK for the UAE for additional events and activities, the VL OMNI team will be co-sponsoring an eCommerce Speed Dating event (October 3, 6-9 PM). After three highly successful past events of this model, designed to help curious Merchants connect with official Shopify and Shopify Plus Partners, VL OMNI is thrilled to participate alongside fellow co-sponsors Underwaterpistol, Kaviyo, Klarna, Nosto, and Brightpearl. Interested qualified Merchants can register for the event here.

For additional meeting requests outside of scheduled events, conferences, and exhibitions, email the VL OMNI media contact below.

ABOUT VL OMNI

VL OMNI is a cloud based, EU-GDPR compliant platform for agile and scalable iPaaS Data Integration. We consult to create strategic data integrations that maintain a central point of data truth. Business agility and scalability is enhanced while incorporating business rules to maximize efficiency and actualize on core strategies.

Learn more at VLOMNI.com



