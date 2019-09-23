Taradel Unveils Integrated Political Direct Mail and Digital Ad Platform

political mail by Taradel

Virginia-Based Martech Company Looks to Disrupt Political Ad Industry

Our platform gives every candidate, regardless of budget, access to the same marketing tools used by high-dollar consultants.” — Jim Fitzgerald, CEO

GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel announced today the launch of an all-in-one political ad platform that helps candidates identify campaign targets, design ads, and deploy integrated direct mail and digital campaigns to voters — in minutes.“Political ad spend is at an all-time high,” said Taradel founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald. “But the ad industry is focused on the well-funded state and federal campaigns. Our platform gives every candidate, regardless of budget, access to the same marketing tools used by high-dollar consultants. The opportunity is in the tens of thousands of local campaigns currently underserved.”In a recent webinar attended by 2019 candidates, Taradel demonstrated key features of its political mail platform . Highlights include a map based targeting tool to identify voting zones ranging from school precincts to congressional districts, built-in access to L2’s database of 190 million regularly-updated voter records, and nearly one hundred free, professionally-designed ad templates.The platform enables campaigns to reach the same target voters with Facebook ads, Google display network banner ads, and through email marketing via its opt-in email database.Additionally, users can upload in-house data to reach specific voters for grassroots fundraising or other outreach efforts.“This concept has already been proven in most other industries,” said Chris Barr, director of marketing for Taradel. “It doesn’t make sense to tie-up your staff on processes that can be automated. Our platform is built on data and efficiency. This is the future.”Launched by Fitzgerald in 2003, Taradel has grown from a spare-room startup into a leading provider of direct mail and integrated marketing solutions, bolstered by partnerships with brands such as Progressive Insurance, Staples, and Canada Post. In 2018, the company became one of only 35 businesses nationwide to reach the Inc. 5000 list for 12th consecutive years.With over 1,700 independently verified reviews on the ShopperApproved consumer rating website, Taradel’s platform has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating.About TaradelFounded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business and agency applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 200 million direct mail and digital ads using the company's platform. To learn more visit https://politicalmail.taradel.com/



