Dow Chemical Company Increases Corporate Sustainability with SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations

New Smart EV Charging Stations at the Dow Texas Innovation Center Support Employees Driving Electric Vehicles

Large corporations like Dow Chemical are increasing their sustainability, and the new SemaConnect charging stations at the Texas Innovation Center will help reduce emissions on the corporate campus.” — Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect

HOUSTON, USA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of four dual pedestal Series 6 electric vehicle charging stations at the Dow Texas Innovation Center in Lake Jackson, Texas. With two station heads per dual pedestal unit, eight employees of the facility can charge their electric vehicles at once.

The Dow Texas Innovation Center is the global research and development hub for the Dow Chemical Company. This multi-building campus houses 100+ state-of-the-art laboratories, technical expertise centers, administration, engineering and amenity facilities for over two thousand employees. The new energy efficient SemaConnect charging stations complement the LEED Gold certification for the campus, which was received in 2018.

“SemaConnect is proud to support sustainability at the Dow Texas Innovation Center with our Series 6 smart EV charging stations,” said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing of SemaConnect. “Large corporations like Dow Chemical are increasing their sustainability, and the new EV charging stations at the Texas Innovation Center will help reduce emissions on the corporate campus. We’re excited to serve Texan drivers at Dow Chemical Company.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station was designed for commercial use for Class A properties. In addition to its weatherproof aluminum enclosure and interactive LED lights, the ENERGYSTAR certified product also includes access to the SemaConnect Network. With the SemaConnect Network, station owners can manage custom pricing and access, view live station status, and generate usage and sustainability reports. The eight new SemaConnect charging stations at the Dow Texas Innovation Center are operational and open to employees at the Center.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.