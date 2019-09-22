One-Day Retreat with Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is hosting a One-Day Retreat with Louix Dor Dempriey on Saturday, 26 October 2019, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 25782 Obrero Drive, Mission Viejo, California, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.One-Day Retreats with Louix Dor Dempriey offer the rare opportunity to receive the blessing, wisdom, and guidance of a spiritual Master. Attendees will receive darshan from Louix, enjoy guided meditations and discourses, and receive his personal guidance. There is also global kirtan music throughout the course of this magical day. The retreat fee includes a vegan lunch.For those who cannot attend the retreat in person, the retreat will be streamed live on the Internet via Louix.tv . All registrants and attendees will also receive access to the replay. Louix.tv is a membership site providing both free and paid access to an exclusive library of Louix's teachings, along with additional monthly content. Louix's teachings are non-denominational and open to people of all ages, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life.For more information, and to register for the One-Day Retreat, please click here:About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



