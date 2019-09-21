Champion Thalia Thin ,National Director Ammetta Malhotra and Partiban Vijayanathan 2 ND Runner Up

Malaysia Wins Super Model Universe 2019 and the Rights to Host Super Model Universe 2020 in Malaysia !

SOFIA, BULGARIA , September 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When National Director Ammetta Malhotra ,Mrs.Universe Classic II 2019 took on the challenge of finding Malaysia' s next Super Model Universe ,little did she know that not only would Malaysia bring home the Champion Trophy though Thalia Thin but also emerge 2 ND Runner up in Male Category through Partiban Vijayanathan .The Journey to get to Sofia ,Bulgaria started on Jan 2019 and after an intensive search ,the finalist went through many tasks that involved photo shoots,catwalk training ,sponsor visits ,fashion preview ,Press Conference and finally the Grand Final that was held in Sofia ,Bulgaria in conjunction with Sofia Fashion week.Ammetta Malhotra who was with her competitors throughout their journey in Bulgaria was estatic .She said ' I cannot describe the pride and joy I felt for my competitors and for Malaysia when our country was announced not once but twice during the top three announcements.Malaysia now will get the opportunity to be the host country for Super Model Universe 2020 .All International Registrations Wil have to go through the Owners of this Franchise Megi Savavo and Sava Tsekov .Malaysia looks forward to showcasing the best that we have to offer in terms of history ,sight seeing ,fashion ,beauty and entertainment.If you are interested in being Malaysia's next Super Model,send a message to the organizers at 0122387900



